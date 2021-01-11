Alexa
  1. Home
  2. World

Owusu, Miller lead No. 12 Maryland women to rout of Purdue

By  Associated Press
2021/01/11 03:12
Owusu, Miller lead No. 12 Maryland women to rout of Purdue

COLLEGE PARK, Md. (AP) — Ashley Owusu had 19 points and nine assists, Diamond Miller added 16 points and eight assists and No. 12 Maryland coasted to an 83-46 win over Purdue on Sunday.

The Terrapins shot 52% through three quarters while holding the Boilermakers to 34% for the game, forcing 17 turnovers and building a 51-35 rebounding advantage.

Katie Benzan and Chloe Bibby scored 11 points apiece and Faith Masonius grabbed 10 rebounds for Maryland (9-1, 5-0 Big Ten Conference).

Kayana Traylor topped Purdue (5-4, 2-3) with 12 points.

Maryland opened the first period with six consecutive points and closed it with eight straight for a 16-6 lead. The lead stretched to 43-22 at the half. A 17-0 run that included three 3-pointers from Benzan down the stretch of the third quarter had the lead at 35.

Maryland was without prized freshman Angel Reese, who has a broken bone in her right ankle, but Alaysia Styles, a transfer from California, played 20 minutes and scored six points with four rebounds. Styles, a 6-foot-3 senior, played one minute in her Maryland debut in the last game.

The Terrapins are scheduled to play at Minnesota on Thursday. Purdue is home against No. 19 Indiana on Thursday.

___

More AP women’s basketball: https://apnews.com/hub/womens-college-basketball and https://twitter.com/AP_Top25

Updated : 2021-01-11 05:47 GMT+08:00

MOST POPULAR

China's Sinopharm vaccine 'most unsafe in world' with 73 side effects
China's Sinopharm vaccine 'most unsafe in world' with 73 side effects
Taiwan uncovers illegal money transfers with Philippines
Taiwan uncovers illegal money transfers with Philippines
Photo of the Day: Taiwanese tourists go snow crazy
Photo of the Day: Taiwanese tourists go snow crazy
Snow falls on Taipei's Yangmingshan
Snow falls on Taipei's Yangmingshan
18 people die overnight in Taiwan amid cold wave
18 people die overnight in Taiwan amid cold wave
China warns US will pay 'heavy price' for sending UN ambassador to Taiwan
China warns US will pay 'heavy price' for sending UN ambassador to Taiwan
Snow falls on 6 mountains in Taiwan
Snow falls on 6 mountains in Taiwan
US to lift restrictions on contact with Taiwan
US to lift restrictions on contact with Taiwan
Mercury to rise slightly in Taiwan as cold wave recedes
Mercury to rise slightly in Taiwan as cold wave recedes
Magnitude 5.7 earthquake rocks eastern Taiwan
Magnitude 5.7 earthquake rocks eastern Taiwan