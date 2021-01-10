ECHL Glance

All Times EST
|GP
|W
|L
|OL
|SOL
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Florida
|12
|8
|4
|0
|0
|16
|53
|32
|South Carolina
|9
|6
|1
|2
|0
|14
|28
|20
|Orlando
|10
|6
|4
|0
|0
|12
|32
|35
|Greenville
|10
|3
|3
|3
|1
|10
|29
|37
|Jacksonville
|10
|3
|6
|1
|0
|7
|21
|34
|GP
|W
|L
|OL
|SOL
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Indy
|9
|8
|1
|0
|0
|16
|34
|27
|Wheeling
|10
|2
|5
|3
|0
|7
|28
|38
|GP
|W
|L
|OL
|SOL
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Allen
|11
|8
|3
|0
|0
|16
|41
|28
|Wichita
|8
|5
|2
|1
|0
|11
|27
|20
|Utah
|7
|4
|2
|1
|0
|9
|22
|20
|Tulsa
|8
|4
|3
|0
|1
|9
|17
|24
|Kansas City
|8
|2
|4
|1
|1
|6
|20
|26
|Rapid City
|10
|2
|8
|0
|0
|4
|27
|38
NOTE: Two points are awarded for a win, one point for an overtime or shootout loss. Top four teams in each division advance to playoffs.
South Carolina 6, Wheeling 3
Jacksonville 4, Orlando 1
Indy 3, Greenville 2
Tulsa 1, Utah 0
Wichita 2, Kansas City 1
Allen 4, Rapid City 2
Kansas City at Wichita, 5:05 p.m.
Utah at Tulsa, 5:05 p.m.
No games scheduled
No games scheduled
Jacksonville at Florida, 7:30 p.m.