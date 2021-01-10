ECHL Glance

All Times EST

ECHL

South Division

GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA Florida 12 8 4 0 0 16 53 32 South Carolina 9 6 1 2 0 14 28 20 Orlando 10 6 4 0 0 12 32 35 Greenville 10 3 3 3 1 10 29 37 Jacksonville 10 3 6 1 0 7 21 34

ECHL

Central Division

GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA Indy 9 8 1 0 0 16 34 27 Wheeling 10 2 5 3 0 7 28 38

Mountain Division

GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA Allen 11 8 3 0 0 16 41 28 Wichita 8 5 2 1 0 11 27 20 Utah 7 4 2 1 0 9 22 20 Tulsa 8 4 3 0 1 9 17 24 Kansas City 8 2 4 1 1 6 20 26 Rapid City 10 2 8 0 0 4 27 38

NOTE: Two points are awarded for a win, one point for an overtime or shootout loss. Top four teams in each division advance to playoffs.

Saturday's Games

South Carolina 6, Wheeling 3

Jacksonville 4, Orlando 1

Indy 3, Greenville 2

Tulsa 1, Utah 0

Wichita 2, Kansas City 1

Allen 4, Rapid City 2

Sunday's Games

Kansas City at Wichita, 5:05 p.m.

Utah at Tulsa, 5:05 p.m.

Monday's Games

No games scheduled

Tuesday's Games

No games scheduled

Wednesday's Games

Jacksonville at Florida, 7:30 p.m.