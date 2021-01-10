Ivanova gets win, Geisenberger extends luge points lead

Natalie Geisenberger of Germany reacts after she placed second in a women's race at the Luge World Cup event in Sigulda, Latvia, Sunday, Jan. 10, 2021... Natalie Geisenberger of Germany reacts after she placed second in a women's race at the Luge World Cup event in Sigulda, Latvia, Sunday, Jan. 10, 2021. (AP Photo/Roman Koksarov)

SIGULDA, Latvia (AP) — Russia’s Tatyana Ivanova rallied to defeat series points leader Natalie Geisenberger of Germany in a women’s World Cup luge race Sunday.

Ivanova finished two runs in 1 minute, 23.594 seconds. Geisenberger, who led after the first run, finished in 1:23.646. Russia’s Viktoriia Demchenko was third in 1:23.755.

It was the eighth runner-up finish in as many races this season for Geisenberger, who extended her lead over fellow German Julia Taubitz to 29 points in the overall standings with four races remaining.

Summer Britcher was 10th for the U.S., while Brittney Arndt was 12th and Ashley Farquharson was 14th.

Russia also won the team relay.

