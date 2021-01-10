Global Forecast as of 12:00 GMT Sunday, January 10, 2021

City/Town, Country;Sunday's Weather Condition;Sunday's High Temp (C);Sunday's Low Temp (C);Monday's Weather Condition;Monday's High Temp (C);Monday's Low Temp (C);Monday's Wind Direction;Monday's Wind Speed (KPH);Monday's Humidity (%);Monday's Chance of Precip. (%);Monday's UV Index

Abidjan, Ivory Coast;A p.m. t-storm;31;26;Humid with a t-storm;30;26;SW;16;84%;71%;5

Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates;Sunny and pleasant;23;14;Sunny and nice;24;16;N;10;45%;0%;4

Aleppo, Syria;Sunny;15;4;Mainly cloudy, mild;17;7;E;3;43%;4%;3

Algiers, Algeria;A shower in the p.m.;15;7;A few showers;11;6;ENE;7;74%;90%;3

Amsterdam, Netherlands;Clouds and sun;6;4;Cloudy;7;6;SW;23;86%;77%;0

Anchorage, United States;Cloudy;0;-5;A snow shower;-3;-7;NNE;13;78%;66%;0

Ashgabat, Turkmenistan;Mostly sunny;11;5;Sunny and mild;15;2;ESE;6;15%;0%;3

Astana, Kazakhstan;Not as cold;-10;-14;Breezy in the a.m.;-7;-15;SE;18;74%;50%;0

Asuncion, Paraguay;A morning t-storm;34;26;Mostly sunny, warm;36;25;NE;19;58%;49%;13

Athens, Greece;Partly sunny, warm;21;16;Mostly cloudy, warm;22;16;S;17;68%;29%;2

Auckland, New Zealand;Partly sunny;22;18;Nice with some sun;23;16;SSW;20;59%;25%;5

Baghdad, Iraq;Sunny;20;4;Sunny and pleasant;20;6;NW;11;43%;0%;3

Banda Aceh, Indonesia;Downpours;30;24;A t-storm around;30;24;ESE;7;76%;55%;8

Bangalore, India;Becoming cloudy;26;19;Mostly cloudy;25;20;E;12;70%;44%;3

Bangkok, Thailand;Hazy sun;32;20;Mainly cloudy;30;19;ENE;12;46%;11%;6

Barcelona, Spain;Chilly with rain;8;3;Mostly sunny, chilly;8;0;NW;16;67%;25%;2

Beijing, China;Mostly cloudy;2;-7;Partly sunny;2;-10;N;17;23%;1%;2

Belgrade, Serbia;Chilly with snow;1;-1;A bit of snow;1;-1;W;8;90%;80%;0

Berlin, Germany;Mostly cloudy;1;-2;Cloudy;2;0;SW;14;78%;67%;0

Bogota, Colombia;Partly sunny;19;7;A stray shower;19;7;SE;10;65%;55%;9

Brasilia, Brazil;A stray p.m. t-storm;28;20;A stray p.m. t-storm;28;19;WSW;12;71%;65%;11

Bratislava, Slovakia;Clearing;0;-4;Mostly sunny;1;-7;NW;11;72%;0%;2

Brussels, Belgium;Fog, then some sun;2;0;Cloudy;5;3;SW;15;86%;76%;1

Bucharest, Romania;Colder with snow;2;-2;Snow tapering off;1;-3;NE;20;90%;94%;0

Budapest, Hungary;Mostly cloudy;0;-4;Partly sunny;2;-5;NW;7;57%;27%;2

Buenos Aires, Argentina;Turning cloudy;33;24;A couple of t-storms;29;16;SSE;13;79%;73%;8

Bujumbura, Burundi;Mainly cloudy;28;19;Some sun, pleasant;29;20;NNE;8;41%;66%;11

Busan, South Korea;Sunny and cold;3;-5;Cloudy and chilly;4;-6;NW;7;58%;28%;1

Cairo, Egypt;Decreasing clouds;24;14;Warm with hazy sun;25;15;NE;16;49%;0%;4

Cape Town, South Africa;Mostly sunny, breezy;23;16;Plenty of sun;27;18;SE;23;54%;0%;11

Caracas, Venezuela;A shower or two;28;21;Clouds and sun, nice;28;20;E;7;55%;3%;4

Chennai, India;Humid;30;25;A shower or two;29;25;NE;12;87%;83%;3

Chicago, United States;A flurry;1;-5;Breezy in the p.m.;1;-3;SW;21;64%;0%;2

Colombo, Sri Lanka;A stray p.m. t-storm;30;23;Downpours;30;23;NE;16;85%;89%;3

Copenhagen, Denmark;Spotty showers;1;0;A bit of rain;4;2;SW;23;94%;87%;0

Dakar, Senegal;Fog will lift;24;19;High clouds, windy;24;19;NNE;34;56%;1%;4

Dallas, United States;Snow and rain;4;1;Mostly sunny;9;0;W;9;63%;6%;3

Dar es Salaam, Tanzania;A stray p.m. t-storm;27;25;A t-storm around;30;26;NNE;24;76%;55%;5

Delhi, India;Sunshine;14;8;Hazy sunshine;17;7;W;14;72%;0%;4

Denver, United States;Clouds breaking;3;-5;Mostly sunny, milder;10;0;SSW;9;23%;0%;3

Dhaka, Bangladesh;Hazy sunshine;28;20;Warm with hazy sun;29;17;NW;10;55%;3%;4

Dili, East Timor;A t-storm in spots;33;24;A p.m. t-storm;32;24;S;7;73%;65%;11

Dublin, Ireland;Mostly cloudy;6;4;Cloudy with showers;9;4;WNW;28;88%;96%;0

Dushanbe, Tajikistan;Sunny and mild;10;-3;Sunny and mild;13;-1;NNE;12;6%;0%;3

Gibraltar, Gibraltar;Cool with rain;10;7;A little a.m. rain;12;7;W;10;70%;55%;2

Hanoi, Vietnam;Cloudy;14;11;Breezy in the a.m.;14;9;N;20;34%;11%;2

Harare, Zimbabwe;A p.m. t-storm;26;16;A p.m. t-storm;26;16;NE;10;76%;83%;13

Havana, Cuba;Some sun;22;15;Nice with some sun;25;18;ENE;10;62%;70%;4

Helsinki, Finland;A few flurries;-1;-2;A little snow;0;-1;SSE;19;94%;95%;0

Ho Chi Minh City, Vietnam;Clouds breaking;30;21;Mostly cloudy;33;21;NNE;8;49%;10%;7

Hong Kong, China;Clouds and sun;16;10;Decreasing clouds;15;8;NNE;16;35%;3%;3

Honolulu, United States;A shower in the a.m.;27;21;Mostly sunny;28;20;ENE;13;60%;14%;5

Hyderabad, India;Hazy sun;30;17;Hazy sun;29;19;SE;8;48%;2%;5

Islamabad, Pakistan;Sunshine;18;5;Plenty of sun;18;4;NW;11;60%;0%;3

Istanbul, Turkey;Periods of rain;12;12;Cloudy and warmer;19;14;W;11;64%;67%;1

Jakarta, Indonesia;Showers around;29;26;Afternoon showers;31;25;SW;13;74%;76%;5

Jeddah, Saudi Arabia;Mostly sunny;28;21;Sunshine;30;20;SSE;11;49%;1%;5

Johannesburg, South Africa;Thunderstorms;27;14;Partly sunny;26;15;NNE;10;54%;6%;12

Kabul, Afghanistan;Plenty of sunshine;11;-5;Mild with hazy sun;13;-3;S;9;6%;0%;3

Karachi, Pakistan;Plenty of sunshine;25;8;Plenty of sunshine;26;7;NE;11;22%;0%;4

Kathmandu, Nepal;Mostly sunny;23;5;Mostly sunny;21;6;SE;7;58%;2%;4

Khartoum, Sudan;Plenty of sunshine;32;19;Hazy sunshine;32;19;N;19;26%;0%;6

Kiev, Ukraine;Sun and clouds;2;-4;Mostly cloudy;-2;-5;WSW;6;75%;15%;1

Kingston, Jamaica;Showers around;31;25;A stray shower;31;24;NE;13;60%;47%;3

Kinshasa, Democratic Republic of the Congo;Clouds and sun;32;24;A stray thunderstorm;32;24;SW;9;65%;55%;4

Kolkata, India;Sunny;30;23;Hazy sun;31;21;NNE;9;54%;6%;4

Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia;A shower in the p.m.;31;24;Cloudy with showers;29;23;SSW;6;81%;86%;2

La Paz, Bolivia;Cloudy, p.m. showers;15;4;Afternoon showers;15;5;N;12;63%;83%;13

Lagos, Nigeria;Hazy sun;33;24;A shower in spots;31;24;SW;10;78%;56%;7

Lima, Peru;Partly sunny;26;20;Clouds and sunshine;26;19;SSE;13;69%;44%;12

Lisbon, Portugal;Sunshine, but chilly;10;4;Sunny and chilly;9;1;NNE;14;60%;0%;2

London, United Kingdom;Fog, then some sun;4;1;Mostly cloudy;8;6;WSW;17;85%;75%;1

Los Angeles, United States;Partly sunny;21;10;Mostly sunny;22;10;NNE;7;35%;2%;3

Luanda, Angola;Mostly sunny;30;23;Hazy sunshine;30;23;SSW;9;59%;8%;11

Madrid, Spain;Not as cold;4;-5;Mostly sunny, cold;4;-8;NE;7;67%;0%;2

Male, Maldives;Cloudy;30;27;Cloudy;30;27;WNW;12;68%;44%;3

Manaus, Brazil;A t-storm or two;30;24;A thunderstorm;30;24;NNE;6;81%;83%;7

Manila, Philippines;Clouds and sun;29;23;Cloudy;27;23;SE;10;65%;66%;2

Melbourne, Australia;Hot;34;21;Very hot;36;21;S;22;30%;20%;9

Mexico City, Mexico;Partly sunny;21;6;Plenty of sun;21;7;SW;9;47%;44%;6

Miami, United States;Partly sunny;20;16;Cloudy;24;19;SE;16;64%;21%;2

Minsk, Belarus;Rather cloudy, cold;-4;-8;Cloudy and cold;-5;-6;SW;11;94%;44%;0

Mogadishu, Somalia;Partly sunny, breezy;32;23;Mostly sunny, breezy;32;24;ENE;27;56%;8%;9

Montevideo, Uruguay;Warmer with sunshine;29;22;A morning t-storm;25;14;SSE;17;79%;69%;8

Montreal, Canada;Turning cloudy;-4;-7;A little p.m. snow;-2;-3;S;2;86%;79%;0

Moscow, Russia;Mostly cloudy;-8;-13;Very cold;-11;-14;S;6;86%;76%;0

Mumbai, India;Humid with hazy sun;33;25;Hazy sun and humid;32;25;NNW;8;66%;10%;5

Nairobi, Kenya;A shower and t-storm;23;15;A t-storm around;24;15;NNE;14;68%;64%;10

New York, United States;Brilliant sunshine;5;0;Turning sunny;5;0;WSW;8;46%;3%;2

Nicosia, Cyprus;Sunny and delightful;20;10;Partly sunny, mild;21;12;ESE;6;59%;11%;3

Novosibirsk, Russia;Snow this morning;-13;-16;A bit of snow;-14;-30;NNE;10;86%;79%;0

Osaka-shi, Japan;Partly sunny, cold;5;-2;Cloudy and chilly;5;1;ESE;6;59%;65%;1

Oslo, Norway;Mostly sunny, cold;-4;-10;Cold, morning snow;-7;-12;NW;10;80%;67%;0

Ottawa, Canada;Low clouds;-4;-7;A little p.m. snow;-1;-4;SSW;12;88%;91%;0

Pago Pago, American Samoa;Mostly sunny;29;26;A shower or two;29;25;ENE;15;84%;87%;12

Panama City, Panama;A shower and t-storm;29;24;A shower and t-storm;30;24;NW;8;84%;70%;2

Paramaribo, Suriname;An afternoon shower;31;23;Showers around;29;23;ENE;13;83%;93%;7

Paris, France;Clouds and sun, cold;3;-3;Fog;3;0;WSW;8;84%;67%;1

Perth, Australia;Increasingly windy;28;16;Warmer;31;18;SSE;22;36%;0%;12

Phnom Penh, Cambodia;Partly sunny;31;21;Plenty of sunshine;32;19;NNE;17;47%;8%;7

Port Moresby, Papua New Guinea;Inc. clouds;31;24;A stray p.m. t-storm;32;24;NNE;16;76%;60%;6

Port-au-prince, Haiti;Partly sunny;32;20;Periods of sun;33;20;SE;11;46%;11%;4

Prague, Czech Republic;Mostly cloudy;0;-7;Partly sunny, chilly;-3;-4;SW;8;81%;27%;1

Pyongyang, North Korea;Not as cold;-4;-17;Cloudy and cold;-4;-13;ESE;4;57%;29%;1

Quito, Ecuador;A downpour;19;10;Afternoon showers;20;10;WSW;13;62%;76%;11

Rabat, Morocco;Showers;11;7;Rain in the morning;13;4;SSE;11;84%;73%;2

Recife, Brazil;A shower in the a.m.;29;25;Spotty showers;29;25;ENE;12;68%;86%;7

Reykjavik, Iceland;Sunshine, but cold;-5;-5;Plenty of sunshine;0;-2;ESE;8;47%;1%;0

Riga, Latvia;Mostly cloudy;-3;-4;A little a.m. snow;0;-2;S;15;91%;89%;0

Rio de Janeiro, Brazil;A stray p.m. t-storm;30;24;A thunderstorm;32;25;ENE;10;68%;57%;11

Riyadh, Saudi Arabia;Sunshine;18;9;Hazy sunshine;18;7;NNE;7;52%;5%;4

Rome, Italy;Rain;11;2;Spotty showers;8;1;N;10;75%;68%;1

Saint Petersburg, Russia;Frigid with some sun;-12;-16;A little p.m. snow;-8;-10;SE;11;71%;64%;0

San Francisco, United States;Periods of sun;14;8;Partly sunny;13;9;ENE;9;77%;5%;3

San Jose, Costa Rica;A thunderstorm;23;19;A shower and t-storm;24;19;ENE;17;77%;70%;4

San Juan, Puerto Rico;Some sun;29;24;Breezy;28;23;E;21;70%;44%;5

San Salvador, El Salvador;Plenty of sunshine;28;18;A t-storm around;28;19;N;8;62%;54%;6

Sana'a, Yemen;Breezy this morning;20;4;Sun and some clouds;20;3;E;8;37%;5%;6

Santiago, Chile;Sunny and pleasant;30;9;Sunny and pleasant;31;10;SSW;9;30%;3%;12

Santo Domingo, Dominican Republic;Partly sunny, humid;31;23;High clouds, humid;31;23;N;17;75%;29%;5

Sao Paulo, Brazil;Partly sunny, cool;10;-1;Sunny, but cool;10;-2;ENE;7;61%;0%;2

Seattle, United States;A little a.m. rain;11;7;Periods of rain;11;8;SE;13;79%;95%;0

Seoul, South Korea;A p.m. snow shower;-3;-11;Cloudy and chilly;-1;-8;SE;3;41%;42%;1

Shanghai, China;Sun and clouds;4;-1;Partly sunny, chilly;6;-1;WNW;15;41%;0%;3

Singapore, Singapore;Cloudy, downpours;26;24;Rain, a thunderstorm;27;25;N;15;84%;89%;3

Sofia, Bulgaria;Snow, sleet and rain;3;2;Occasional rain;4;2;E;10;84%;89%;1

St. John's, Antigua and Barbuda;Partly sunny, nice;28;24;Partial sunshine;28;24;ENE;23;71%;26%;5

Stockholm, Sweden;A little snow;1;-6;Rain and snow;1;-2;WSW;12;90%;88%;0

Sydney, Australia;Sunny and warmer;27;18;Sun and some clouds;27;19;NNE;18;56%;0%;11

Taipei City, Taiwan;Breezy in the p.m.;16;11;Brief p.m. showers;14;9;N;12;79%;87%;1

Tallinn, Estonia;A few flurries;-2;-4;A little a.m. snow;0;-2;SSE;12;97%;92%;1

Tashkent, Uzbekistan;Sunny and milder;9;-2;Plenty of sun;9;-1;ENE;7;42%;0%;2

Tbilisi, Georgia;Breezy this morning;15;2;Partly sunny, mild;9;2;NE;9;80%;79%;1

Tehran, Iran;Plenty of sunshine;10;2;Hazy sunshine;13;3;SSE;8;16%;0%;3

Tel Aviv, Israel;Sunny and nice;24;13;Sunny and pleasant;25;13;ENE;5;46%;0%;3

Tirana, Albania;Cloudy and warm;19;15;Mild with rain;19;9;N;7;69%;91%;1

Tokyo, Japan;Sunny and chilly;6;-1;Partly sunny, chilly;7;0;NNE;13;44%;40%;1

Toronto, Canada;Low clouds;1;-2;Mostly cloudy;2;-2;WSW;15;78%;39%;2

Tripoli, Libya;Very warm;30;15;Hazy sun and cooler;20;13;NE;6;59%;11%;3

Tunis, Tunisia;Cooler but pleasant;17;10;A few showers;16;8;W;8;72%;84%;2

Ulan Bator, Mongolia;Turning colder;-19;-28;Partly sunny;-14;-25;SSW;7;64%;41%;1

Vancouver, Canada;Rain and drizzle;7;6;A shower or two;9;7;E;9;75%;93%;1

Vienna, Austria;Sunny intervals;1;-6;Mostly sunny, chilly;0;-6;W;10;65%;0%;2

Vientiane, Laos;Sunshine and nice;26;14;Mostly cloudy;22;11;E;13;40%;14%;5

Vilnius, Lithuania;Mostly cloudy, cold;-4;-8;A thick cloud cover;-3;-6;SSW;14;83%;44%;0

Warsaw, Poland;Mostly cloudy;1;-2;Rather cloudy;0;-4;S;13;83%;20%;0

Wellington, New Zealand;Increasingly windy;20;15;Clouds and sun;20;15;ENE;21;71%;16%;8

Yangon, Myanmar;Hazy sunshine;33;23;Some sun, pleasant;32;21;SW;7;64%;11%;5

Yerevan, Armenia;Mostly sunny;-2;-6;Partial sunshine;1;-2;NNE;3;57%;10%;2

