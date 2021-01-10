Alexa
Global Forecast-Fahrenheit

By  Associated Press
2021/01/10 20:00
Global Forecast-Fahrenheit

Global Forecast as of 12:00 GMT Sunday, January 10, 2021

_____

City/Town, Country;Sunday's Weather Condition;Sunday's High Temp (F);Sunday's Low Temp (F);Monday's Weather Condition;Monday's High Temp (F);Monday's Low Temp (F);Monday's Wind Direction;Monday's Wind Speed (MPH);Monday's Humidity (%);Monday's Chance of Precip. (%);Monday's UV Index

Abidjan, Ivory Coast;A p.m. t-storm;88;79;Humid with a t-storm;87;78;SW;10;84%;71%;5

Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates;Sunny and pleasant;74;57;Sunny and nice;75;61;N;6;45%;0%;4

Aleppo, Syria;Sunny;59;39;Mainly cloudy, mild;62;44;E;2;43%;4%;3

Algiers, Algeria;A shower in the p.m.;59;44;A few showers;52;44;ENE;4;74%;90%;3

Amsterdam, Netherlands;Clouds and sun;43;40;Cloudy;45;42;SW;15;86%;77%;0

Anchorage, United States;Cloudy;31;24;A snow shower;27;20;NNE;8;78%;66%;0

Ashgabat, Turkmenistan;Mostly sunny;51;41;Sunny and mild;59;36;ESE;4;15%;0%;3

Astana, Kazakhstan;Not as cold;14;6;Breezy in the a.m.;20;6;SE;11;74%;50%;0

Asuncion, Paraguay;A morning t-storm;93;79;Mostly sunny, warm;97;78;NE;12;58%;49%;13

Athens, Greece;Partly sunny, warm;70;62;Mostly cloudy, warm;72;60;S;11;68%;29%;2

Auckland, New Zealand;Partly sunny;72;64;Nice with some sun;73;62;SSW;12;59%;25%;5

Baghdad, Iraq;Sunny;69;40;Sunny and pleasant;69;42;NW;7;43%;0%;3

Banda Aceh, Indonesia;Downpours;85;74;A t-storm around;86;75;ESE;5;76%;55%;8

Bangalore, India;Becoming cloudy;79;66;Mostly cloudy;77;67;E;7;70%;44%;3

Bangkok, Thailand;Hazy sun;89;68;Mainly cloudy;86;66;ENE;8;46%;11%;6

Barcelona, Spain;Chilly with rain;47;38;Mostly sunny, chilly;47;32;NW;10;67%;25%;2

Beijing, China;Mostly cloudy;36;19;Partly sunny;36;14;N;10;23%;1%;2

Belgrade, Serbia;Chilly with snow;33;31;A bit of snow;33;30;W;5;90%;80%;0

Berlin, Germany;Mostly cloudy;33;29;Cloudy;35;32;SW;9;78%;67%;0

Bogota, Colombia;Partly sunny;67;45;A stray shower;67;44;SE;6;65%;55%;9

Brasilia, Brazil;A stray p.m. t-storm;82;67;A stray p.m. t-storm;82;67;WSW;7;71%;65%;11

Bratislava, Slovakia;Clearing;32;24;Mostly sunny;34;20;NW;7;72%;0%;2

Brussels, Belgium;Fog, then some sun;35;32;Cloudy;40;38;SW;9;86%;76%;1

Bucharest, Romania;Colder with snow;35;29;Snow tapering off;33;26;NE;12;90%;94%;0

Budapest, Hungary;Mostly cloudy;32;25;Partly sunny;35;23;NW;4;57%;27%;2

Buenos Aires, Argentina;Turning cloudy;91;76;A couple of t-storms;83;62;SSE;8;79%;73%;8

Bujumbura, Burundi;Mainly cloudy;82;67;Some sun, pleasant;84;68;NNE;5;41%;66%;11

Busan, South Korea;Sunny and cold;38;23;Cloudy and chilly;40;21;NW;4;58%;28%;1

Cairo, Egypt;Decreasing clouds;74;57;Warm with hazy sun;77;59;NE;10;49%;0%;4

Cape Town, South Africa;Mostly sunny, breezy;74;61;Plenty of sun;81;65;SE;15;54%;0%;11

Caracas, Venezuela;A shower or two;82;70;Clouds and sun, nice;82;68;E;4;55%;3%;4

Chennai, India;Humid;86;77;A shower or two;85;77;NE;8;87%;83%;3

Chicago, United States;A flurry;33;22;Breezy in the p.m.;35;27;SW;13;64%;0%;2

Colombo, Sri Lanka;A stray p.m. t-storm;86;73;Downpours;85;73;NE;10;85%;89%;3

Copenhagen, Denmark;Spotty showers;34;32;A bit of rain;39;36;SW;14;94%;87%;0

Dakar, Senegal;Fog will lift;74;66;High clouds, windy;74;66;NNE;21;56%;1%;4

Dallas, United States;Snow and rain;38;33;Mostly sunny;48;31;W;6;63%;6%;3

Dar es Salaam, Tanzania;A stray p.m. t-storm;81;78;A t-storm around;86;78;NNE;15;76%;55%;5

Delhi, India;Sunshine;58;46;Hazy sunshine;63;45;W;9;72%;0%;4

Denver, United States;Clouds breaking;38;23;Mostly sunny, milder;50;32;SSW;6;23%;0%;3

Dhaka, Bangladesh;Hazy sunshine;82;67;Warm with hazy sun;85;63;NW;6;55%;3%;4

Dili, East Timor;A t-storm in spots;91;76;A p.m. t-storm;89;75;S;4;73%;65%;11

Dublin, Ireland;Mostly cloudy;42;39;Cloudy with showers;48;40;WNW;17;88%;96%;0

Dushanbe, Tajikistan;Sunny and mild;50;26;Sunny and mild;55;29;NNE;7;6%;0%;3

Gibraltar, Gibraltar;Cool with rain;50;44;A little a.m. rain;54;44;W;6;70%;55%;2

Hanoi, Vietnam;Cloudy;57;52;Breezy in the a.m.;58;48;N;12;34%;11%;2

Harare, Zimbabwe;A p.m. t-storm;79;61;A p.m. t-storm;80;61;NE;6;76%;83%;13

Havana, Cuba;Some sun;72;59;Nice with some sun;78;65;ENE;6;62%;70%;4

Helsinki, Finland;A few flurries;30;28;A little snow;32;30;SSE;12;94%;95%;0

Ho Chi Minh City, Vietnam;Clouds breaking;86;70;Mostly cloudy;91;70;NNE;5;49%;10%;7

Hong Kong, China;Clouds and sun;62;51;Decreasing clouds;59;47;NNE;10;35%;3%;3

Honolulu, United States;A shower in the a.m.;81;70;Mostly sunny;82;68;ENE;8;60%;14%;5

Hyderabad, India;Hazy sun;85;63;Hazy sun;85;65;SE;5;48%;2%;5

Islamabad, Pakistan;Sunshine;65;40;Plenty of sun;65;38;NW;7;60%;0%;3

Istanbul, Turkey;Periods of rain;54;53;Cloudy and warmer;66;56;W;7;64%;67%;1

Jakarta, Indonesia;Showers around;84;78;Afternoon showers;87;77;SW;8;74%;76%;5

Jeddah, Saudi Arabia;Mostly sunny;83;70;Sunshine;86;68;SSE;7;49%;1%;5

Johannesburg, South Africa;Thunderstorms;81;58;Partly sunny;79;58;NNE;6;54%;6%;12

Kabul, Afghanistan;Plenty of sunshine;51;22;Mild with hazy sun;55;27;S;6;6%;0%;3

Karachi, Pakistan;Plenty of sunshine;77;47;Plenty of sunshine;79;45;NE;7;22%;0%;4

Kathmandu, Nepal;Mostly sunny;73;40;Mostly sunny;69;42;SE;4;58%;2%;4

Khartoum, Sudan;Plenty of sunshine;90;66;Hazy sunshine;90;66;N;12;26%;0%;6

Kiev, Ukraine;Sun and clouds;35;25;Mostly cloudy;29;23;WSW;4;75%;15%;1

Kingston, Jamaica;Showers around;87;76;A stray shower;88;76;NE;8;60%;47%;3

Kinshasa, Democratic Republic of the Congo;Clouds and sun;89;75;A stray thunderstorm;89;75;SW;6;65%;55%;4

Kolkata, India;Sunny;87;73;Hazy sun;87;70;NNE;6;54%;6%;4

Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia;A shower in the p.m.;88;74;Cloudy with showers;84;74;SSW;4;81%;86%;2

La Paz, Bolivia;Cloudy, p.m. showers;59;39;Afternoon showers;58;41;N;8;63%;83%;13

Lagos, Nigeria;Hazy sun;91;75;A shower in spots;89;75;SW;6;78%;56%;7

Lima, Peru;Partly sunny;79;68;Clouds and sunshine;78;67;SSE;8;69%;44%;12

Lisbon, Portugal;Sunshine, but chilly;50;39;Sunny and chilly;49;34;NNE;9;60%;0%;2

London, United Kingdom;Fog, then some sun;39;33;Mostly cloudy;46;43;WSW;11;85%;75%;1

Los Angeles, United States;Partly sunny;71;49;Mostly sunny;71;51;NNE;4;35%;2%;3

Luanda, Angola;Mostly sunny;87;74;Hazy sunshine;86;73;SSW;6;59%;8%;11

Madrid, Spain;Not as cold;39;23;Mostly sunny, cold;39;17;NE;5;67%;0%;2

Male, Maldives;Cloudy;87;80;Cloudy;86;81;WNW;8;68%;44%;3

Manaus, Brazil;A t-storm or two;86;75;A thunderstorm;86;75;NNE;4;81%;83%;7

Manila, Philippines;Clouds and sun;84;73;Cloudy;81;74;SE;6;65%;66%;2

Melbourne, Australia;Hot;94;70;Very hot;97;70;S;14;30%;20%;9

Mexico City, Mexico;Partly sunny;71;43;Plenty of sun;69;45;SW;6;47%;44%;6

Miami, United States;Partly sunny;69;60;Cloudy;74;66;SE;10;64%;21%;2

Minsk, Belarus;Rather cloudy, cold;26;17;Cloudy and cold;23;21;SW;7;94%;44%;0

Mogadishu, Somalia;Partly sunny, breezy;90;74;Mostly sunny, breezy;90;75;ENE;17;56%;8%;9

Montevideo, Uruguay;Warmer with sunshine;84;71;A morning t-storm;77;58;SSE;10;79%;69%;8

Montreal, Canada;Turning cloudy;24;20;A little p.m. snow;29;26;S;1;86%;79%;0

Moscow, Russia;Mostly cloudy;18;8;Very cold;12;7;S;4;86%;76%;0

Mumbai, India;Humid with hazy sun;91;78;Hazy sun and humid;90;77;NNW;5;66%;10%;5

Nairobi, Kenya;A shower and t-storm;73;59;A t-storm around;75;60;NNE;8;68%;64%;10

New York, United States;Brilliant sunshine;41;32;Turning sunny;42;32;WSW;5;46%;3%;2

Nicosia, Cyprus;Sunny and delightful;68;51;Partly sunny, mild;70;54;ESE;4;59%;11%;3

Novosibirsk, Russia;Snow this morning;9;4;A bit of snow;7;-21;NNE;6;86%;79%;0

Osaka-shi, Japan;Partly sunny, cold;42;29;Cloudy and chilly;41;33;ESE;4;59%;65%;1

Oslo, Norway;Mostly sunny, cold;25;14;Cold, morning snow;19;11;NW;6;80%;67%;0

Ottawa, Canada;Low clouds;24;19;A little p.m. snow;30;25;SSW;8;88%;91%;0

Pago Pago, American Samoa;Mostly sunny;84;79;A shower or two;84;77;ENE;9;84%;87%;12

Panama City, Panama;A shower and t-storm;84;76;A shower and t-storm;86;75;NW;5;84%;70%;2

Paramaribo, Suriname;An afternoon shower;87;74;Showers around;84;74;ENE;8;83%;93%;7

Paris, France;Clouds and sun, cold;37;27;Fog;38;32;WSW;5;84%;67%;1

Perth, Australia;Increasingly windy;82;60;Warmer;88;64;SSE;13;36%;0%;12

Phnom Penh, Cambodia;Partly sunny;88;69;Plenty of sunshine;90;66;NNE;11;47%;8%;7

Port Moresby, Papua New Guinea;Inc. clouds;89;75;A stray p.m. t-storm;90;75;NNE;10;76%;60%;6

Port-au-prince, Haiti;Partly sunny;90;68;Periods of sun;92;68;SE;7;46%;11%;4

Prague, Czech Republic;Mostly cloudy;31;19;Partly sunny, chilly;27;25;SW;5;81%;27%;1

Pyongyang, North Korea;Not as cold;24;1;Cloudy and cold;24;9;ESE;3;57%;29%;1

Quito, Ecuador;A downpour;66;49;Afternoon showers;67;50;WSW;8;62%;76%;11

Rabat, Morocco;Showers;51;44;Rain in the morning;55;39;SSE;7;84%;73%;2

Recife, Brazil;A shower in the a.m.;84;77;Spotty showers;84;76;ENE;8;68%;86%;7

Reykjavik, Iceland;Sunshine, but cold;23;22;Plenty of sunshine;33;28;ESE;5;47%;1%;0

Riga, Latvia;Mostly cloudy;26;24;A little a.m. snow;32;29;S;9;91%;89%;0

Rio de Janeiro, Brazil;A stray p.m. t-storm;85;76;A thunderstorm;90;76;ENE;6;68%;57%;11

Riyadh, Saudi Arabia;Sunshine;64;49;Hazy sunshine;64;45;NNE;5;52%;5%;4

Rome, Italy;Rain;51;36;Spotty showers;46;33;N;6;75%;68%;1

Saint Petersburg, Russia;Frigid with some sun;11;3;A little p.m. snow;18;13;SE;7;71%;64%;0

San Francisco, United States;Periods of sun;57;47;Partly sunny;55;48;ENE;6;77%;5%;3

San Jose, Costa Rica;A thunderstorm;73;67;A shower and t-storm;74;65;ENE;11;77%;70%;4

San Juan, Puerto Rico;Some sun;84;75;Breezy;83;74;E;13;70%;44%;5

San Salvador, El Salvador;Plenty of sunshine;83;65;A t-storm around;82;66;N;5;62%;54%;6

Sana'a, Yemen;Breezy this morning;68;40;Sun and some clouds;68;38;E;5;37%;5%;6

Santiago, Chile;Sunny and pleasant;86;48;Sunny and pleasant;88;50;SSW;5;30%;3%;12

Santo Domingo, Dominican Republic;Partly sunny, humid;88;73;High clouds, humid;88;73;N;10;75%;29%;5

Sao Paulo, Brazil;Partly sunny, cool;51;30;Sunny, but cool;51;29;ENE;4;61%;0%;2

Seattle, United States;A little a.m. rain;51;45;Periods of rain;51;46;SE;8;79%;95%;0

Seoul, South Korea;A p.m. snow shower;26;12;Cloudy and chilly;30;18;SE;2;41%;42%;1

Shanghai, China;Sun and clouds;39;30;Partly sunny, chilly;43;30;WNW;9;41%;0%;3

Singapore, Singapore;Cloudy, downpours;79;75;Rain, a thunderstorm;81;77;N;9;84%;89%;3

Sofia, Bulgaria;Snow, sleet and rain;37;36;Occasional rain;40;35;E;6;84%;89%;1

St. John's, Antigua and Barbuda;Partly sunny, nice;82;74;Partial sunshine;82;74;ENE;14;71%;26%;5

Stockholm, Sweden;A little snow;33;22;Rain and snow;35;28;WSW;7;90%;88%;0

Sydney, Australia;Sunny and warmer;81;65;Sun and some clouds;81;67;NNE;11;56%;0%;11

Taipei City, Taiwan;Breezy in the p.m.;61;52;Brief p.m. showers;58;48;N;7;79%;87%;1

Tallinn, Estonia;A few flurries;29;24;A little a.m. snow;33;28;SSE;7;97%;92%;1

Tashkent, Uzbekistan;Sunny and milder;48;28;Plenty of sun;48;30;ENE;4;42%;0%;2

Tbilisi, Georgia;Breezy this morning;59;36;Partly sunny, mild;48;36;NE;6;80%;79%;1

Tehran, Iran;Plenty of sunshine;50;36;Hazy sunshine;55;38;SSE;5;16%;0%;3

Tel Aviv, Israel;Sunny and nice;75;55;Sunny and pleasant;77;55;ENE;3;46%;0%;3

Tirana, Albania;Cloudy and warm;66;60;Mild with rain;65;48;N;4;69%;91%;1

Tokyo, Japan;Sunny and chilly;43;30;Partly sunny, chilly;44;32;NNE;8;44%;40%;1

Toronto, Canada;Low clouds;33;28;Mostly cloudy;36;29;WSW;10;78%;39%;2

Tripoli, Libya;Very warm;86;60;Hazy sun and cooler;69;55;NE;4;59%;11%;3

Tunis, Tunisia;Cooler but pleasant;63;51;A few showers;61;47;W;5;72%;84%;2

Ulan Bator, Mongolia;Turning colder;-2;-19;Partly sunny;7;-13;SSW;4;64%;41%;1

Vancouver, Canada;Rain and drizzle;45;43;A shower or two;48;45;E;5;75%;93%;1

Vienna, Austria;Sunny intervals;34;21;Mostly sunny, chilly;32;21;W;6;65%;0%;2

Vientiane, Laos;Sunshine and nice;79;58;Mostly cloudy;71;52;E;8;40%;14%;5

Vilnius, Lithuania;Mostly cloudy, cold;25;18;A thick cloud cover;27;22;SSW;8;83%;44%;0

Warsaw, Poland;Mostly cloudy;33;29;Rather cloudy;32;24;S;8;83%;20%;0

Wellington, New Zealand;Increasingly windy;68;59;Clouds and sun;69;59;ENE;13;71%;16%;8

Yangon, Myanmar;Hazy sunshine;92;73;Some sun, pleasant;90;69;SW;4;64%;11%;5

Yerevan, Armenia;Mostly sunny;29;22;Partial sunshine;34;28;NNE;2;57%;10%;2

_____

Copyright 2021 AccuWeather

Updated : 2021-01-10 21:58 GMT+08:00

