Another cold air mass forecast to hit Taiwan on Monday

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Meteorologist Daniel Wu (吳德榮) said Sunday (Jan. 10) that the 3.4 degrees Celsius recorded in Gongguan Township, Miaoli County at 6:23 a.m. was the lowest temperature recorded in a flat area in Taiwan so far this winter, but he predicted another cold wave would arrive on Monday.

Wu observed that temperatures had risen on Sunday as the cold snap weakened. However, another cold air mass will arrive in the daytime on Monday and continue through Tuesday, bringing low temperatures and wet weather to the northern part of the country, CNA cited him as saying.

In the north, lows of 8 and 10 degrees are expected for flat and metropolitan areas, respectively, on Tuesday morning. according to the meteorologist.

He said that the air temperature at elevations above 2,000 meters will drop below zero starting Monday evening. Taiping Mountain is expected to receive snowfall again, as there will be sufficient moisture there, Wu said, adding that even though the moisture on Hehuanshan might not be ideal for snowfall, the mountain is also likely to see the white stuff.

The cold, wet conditions will gradually turn cold and dry on Tuesday, with temperatures gradually rising.

Due to the effects of continental high pressure, the weather in the north will be sunny from Wednesday to Sunday (Jan. 17), with sharp diurnal temperature variations. Lows of 6 to 7 degrees are expected for early Wednesday morning, but the mercury could rise to 22 or 23 degrees later in the day — a difference of 15 degrees — Wu forecast.

The meteorologist predicted that daytime temperatures will exceed 25 degrees from Thursday to Sunday (Jan. 14 – 17).

Meanwhile, the Luodong Forest District Office has announced that it will enforce a daily 1,000-vehicle limit on Taiping Mountain and prohibit the entry of any vehicle after 12 p.m. on Monday and Tuesday.



Snow on Taiping Mountain (Luodong Forest District Office photos)



Snow on Taiping Mountain (CNA photos)