Parts of 2 highways closed in central Taiwan over concern for icy conditions

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — The Directorate General of Highways (DGH) on Sunday (Jan. 10) announced road closures on two sections of highways in central Taiwan starting from 5 p.m. out of concern for potentially icy conditions.

Noting that another cold wave is forecast to hit Taiwan on Monday, the DGH said in a Sunday press release that overnight temperatures on the mountainous section of Provincial Highway 8 (the Central Cross-Island Highway) and the Hehuanshan section of Provincial Highway 14A could be below freezing, and the possibility of snowfall and icy road conditions will make driving on these stretches of highway dangerous.

To ensure appropriate road safety, the DGH will close the 110.2-kilometer to 151.8-km (Dayuling-Loshao) section of Provincial Highway 8 and the 18-km to 41.5-km (Cuifeng-Dayulin) section of Provincial Highway 14A from 5 p.m. until 7 a.m. on Monday (Jan. 11). During this period, vehicles will be barred from entering the mountainous areas but are allowed to leave.

Whether the road closures will be extended or vehicles will be required to have snow chains on their tires after 7 a.m. on Monday will depend on local weather and road conditions, the DGH said.