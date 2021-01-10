Alexa
  1. Home
  2. World

US, UK, Australia, Canada jointly condemn Hong Kong’s mass arrests

National security law being use to 'eliminate dissent and opposing political views': joint statement

By Sylvia Teng, Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2021/01/10 16:17
Hong Kong pro-democracy activists on July 15 after being selected in unofficial primary. 

Hong Kong pro-democracy activists on July 15 after being selected in unofficial primary.  (AP photo)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — The US, the UK, Australia, and Canada issued a joint statement on Sunday (Jan. 10, Taipei Time) expressing concern over the arrest of over 50 of Hong Kong’s pro-democracy leaders on Jan. 6.

In the statement, the U.S. secretary of state and foreign ministers of the other three countries voiced their "serious concern at the mass arrests of 55 politicians and activists in Hong Kong for subversion under the National Security Law.” The Hong Kong police arrested 53 former lawmakers, district councilors, activists, and scholars on Jan. 6 for their involvement in the pro-democracy camp’s primary election in July of last year.

The authorities have accused the candidates, who intended to go on to run in the now-postponed Legislative Council elections, of being part of a scheme to take control of Hong Kong's government. Most of the detainees were released on bail on Jan. 7.

“We call on the Hong Kong and Chinese central authorities to respect the legally guaranteed rights and freedoms of the people of Hong Kong without fear of arrest and detention,” said the diplomats. They called the national security law, which took effect last June, “a clear breach of the Sino-British Joint Declaration” and said it is “being used to eliminate dissent and opposing political views.”

Secretary of State Mike Pompeo recently responded to the incident by threatening to impose sanctions and other restrictions on individuals and entities involved in making the arrests.
US
UK
Australia
Canada
Hong Kong
national security law
pro-democracy camp

RELATED ARTICLES

Twitter permanently suspends Trump's account, cites "incitement of violence" risk
Twitter permanently suspends Trump's account, cites "incitement of violence" risk
2021/01/09 09:30
Taiwan called upon to do more for Hong Kong after 'Blitzkrieg' against democracy leaders
Taiwan called upon to do more for Hong Kong after 'Blitzkrieg' against democracy leaders
2021/01/08 18:43
Taiwan-born Elaine Chao quits Trump's cabinet over Capitol riot
Taiwan-born Elaine Chao quits Trump's cabinet over Capitol riot
2021/01/08 16:08
China warns US will pay 'heavy price' for sending UN ambassador to Taiwan
China warns US will pay 'heavy price' for sending UN ambassador to Taiwan
2021/01/08 14:14
UK comedy 'Blithe Spirit' makes a lovely landing in Taiwan
UK comedy 'Blithe Spirit' makes a lovely landing in Taiwan
2021/01/08 13:58

Updated : 2021-01-10 16:39 GMT+08:00

MOST POPULAR

China's Sinopharm vaccine 'most unsafe in world' with 73 side effects
China's Sinopharm vaccine 'most unsafe in world' with 73 side effects
Photo of the Day: Taiwanese tourists go snow crazy
Photo of the Day: Taiwanese tourists go snow crazy
Taiwan uncovers illegal money transfers with Philippines
Taiwan uncovers illegal money transfers with Philippines
Snow falls on Taipei's Yangmingshan
Snow falls on Taipei's Yangmingshan
Snow falls on 6 mountains in Taiwan
Snow falls on 6 mountains in Taiwan
China warns US will pay 'heavy price' for sending UN ambassador to Taiwan
China warns US will pay 'heavy price' for sending UN ambassador to Taiwan
18 people die overnight in Taiwan amid cold wave
18 people die overnight in Taiwan amid cold wave
Apparent temperature in New Taipei to dip to zero tonight
Apparent temperature in New Taipei to dip to zero tonight
Snow likely in 7 counties, cities in Taiwan tomorrow
Snow likely in 7 counties, cities in Taiwan tomorrow
1960s survival Mandarin lessons for US troops in Taiwan go viral
1960s survival Mandarin lessons for US troops in Taiwan go viral