Magnitude 4.9 earthquake hits eastern Taiwan

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — A magnitude 4.9 earthquake hit eastern Taiwan Sunday (Jan. 10) at 11:23 a.m., less than a day after a magnitude 5.7 quake struck the northeastern.

According to the Central Weather Bureau (CWB), the epicenter of the earthquake that occurred near midday was Fenglin Township, about 29.2 kilometers southwest of Hualien County Hall, at a focal depth of 13.9 km.

The quake registered as a 4 in Hualien and Nantou counties. An intensity level of 2 was reported in Taichung City, Yilan County, Taitung County, Yunlin County, Chiayi County, Miaoli County, and Changhua County.

Taiwan uses an intensity scale of one to seven to rate the degree to which an earthquake is felt at a specific location. The more powerful the earthquake, the higher the intensity level.

This was the second earthquake in the Hualien area on Sunday. At 6:40 a.m., a magnitude 3.4 tremor took place off the coast of Hualien County.