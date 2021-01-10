Alexa
Moore scores 18, CSU Bakersfield beats Cal Poly 67-50

By  Associated Press
2021/01/10 13:10
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (AP) — Taze Moore had 18 points, seven rebounds, four assists and three steals to help CSU Bakersfield beat Cal Poly 67-50 on Saturday night.

De'Monte Bukcingham had13 points, Justin Edler-Davis 12 and Justin McCall scored 11 for Bakersfield (7-4, 3-1 Big West Conference).

Camren Pierce led Cal Poly (2-6, 0-2) with 12 points and Colby Rogers added 11.

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Updated : 2021-01-10 15:06 GMT+08:00

