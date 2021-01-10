Alexa
  1. Home
  2. World

Cal State-Fullerton beats Long Beach St. 75-72 in OT

By  Associated Press
2021/01/10 12:27
Cal State-Fullerton beats Long Beach St. 75-72 in OT

FULLERTON, Calif. (AP) — Tray Maddox Jr. had 22 points as Cal State Fullerton edged past Long Beach State 75-72 in overtime on Saturday.

Vincent Lee had 16 points and 16 rebounds for Cal State Fullerton (2-3, 1-3 Big West Conference). Josh Hall added nine rebounds.

Wayne Arnold had only seven points. The Titans’ leading scorer heading into the contest at 19.0 points per game, he hit 20% from behind the arc (1 of 5).

Jadon Jones had 17 points and six rebounds for the Beach (3-4, 2-2). Isaiah Washington added 16 points and nine assists. He also committed seven turnovers. RJ Rhoden had 12 points.

The Titans evened the season series against the Beach with the win. Long Beach State defeated Cal State Fullerton 82-80 on Friday.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Updated : 2021-01-10 13:41 GMT+08:00

MOST POPULAR

China's Sinopharm vaccine 'most unsafe in world' with 73 side effects
China's Sinopharm vaccine 'most unsafe in world' with 73 side effects
Photo of the Day: Taiwanese tourists go snow crazy
Photo of the Day: Taiwanese tourists go snow crazy
Taiwan uncovers illegal money transfers with Philippines
Taiwan uncovers illegal money transfers with Philippines
Snow falls on Taipei's Yangmingshan
Snow falls on Taipei's Yangmingshan
Snow falls on 6 mountains in Taiwan
Snow falls on 6 mountains in Taiwan
China warns US will pay 'heavy price' for sending UN ambassador to Taiwan
China warns US will pay 'heavy price' for sending UN ambassador to Taiwan
18 people die overnight in Taiwan amid cold wave
18 people die overnight in Taiwan amid cold wave
Apparent temperature in New Taipei to dip to zero tonight
Apparent temperature in New Taipei to dip to zero tonight
Snow likely in 7 counties, cities in Taiwan tomorrow
Snow likely in 7 counties, cities in Taiwan tomorrow
1960s survival Mandarin lessons for US troops in Taiwan go viral
1960s survival Mandarin lessons for US troops in Taiwan go viral