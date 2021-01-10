Alexa
Grigsby scores 24 to carry Seattle past St. Martin's 98-63

By  Associated Press
2021/01/10 12:33
Grigsby scores 24 to carry Seattle past St. Martin's 98-63

SEATTLE (AP) — Riley Grigsby had 24 points as Seattle easily defeated St. Martin’s 98-63 on Saturday night.

Darrion Trammell had 17 points and seven assists for Seattle (7-5), which earned its fourth straight home victory. Aaron Nettles added 16 points and six rebounds. Emeka Udenyi had 11 points, 11 rebounds and six assists.

The 98 points were a season best for Seattle.

Tyke Thompson had 20 points and 13 rebounds for the Saints. Tyler Velasquez added 12 points. Alex Schumacher had 10 points.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Updated : 2021-01-10 13:40 GMT+08:00

