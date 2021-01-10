Alexa
  1. Home
  2. World

Kreuser carries North Dakota St. past Omaha 80-66

By  Associated Press
2021/01/10 12:38
Kreuser carries North Dakota St. past Omaha 80-66

FARGO, N.D. (AP) — Rocky Kreuser tallied 19 points and 11 rebounds to lift North Dakota State to an 80-66 win over Omaha on Saturday night.

Sam Griesel had 18 points for North Dakota State (6-6, 4-0 Summit League), which won its fourth straight game. Maleeck Harden-Hayes added 14 points. Grant Nelson had 11 points, eight rebounds and four blocks.

Marlon Ruffin had 14 points for the Mavericks (2-12, 0-4), whose losing streak stretched to eight games. La’Mel Robinson added 13 points. Matt Pile had 11 points and eight rebounds.

The Bison improve to 2-0 against the Mavericks for the season. North Dakota State defeated Nebraska Omaha 71-69 last Friday.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Updated : 2021-01-10 13:40 GMT+08:00

MOST POPULAR

China's Sinopharm vaccine 'most unsafe in world' with 73 side effects
China's Sinopharm vaccine 'most unsafe in world' with 73 side effects
Photo of the Day: Taiwanese tourists go snow crazy
Photo of the Day: Taiwanese tourists go snow crazy
Taiwan uncovers illegal money transfers with Philippines
Taiwan uncovers illegal money transfers with Philippines
Snow falls on Taipei's Yangmingshan
Snow falls on Taipei's Yangmingshan
Snow falls on 6 mountains in Taiwan
Snow falls on 6 mountains in Taiwan
China warns US will pay 'heavy price' for sending UN ambassador to Taiwan
China warns US will pay 'heavy price' for sending UN ambassador to Taiwan
18 people die overnight in Taiwan amid cold wave
18 people die overnight in Taiwan amid cold wave
Apparent temperature in New Taipei to dip to zero tonight
Apparent temperature in New Taipei to dip to zero tonight
Snow likely in 7 counties, cities in Taiwan tomorrow
Snow likely in 7 counties, cities in Taiwan tomorrow
1960s survival Mandarin lessons for US troops in Taiwan go viral
1960s survival Mandarin lessons for US troops in Taiwan go viral