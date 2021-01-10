Alexa
  1. Home
  2. World

Plitzuweit lifts South Dakota past Kansas City 68-62

By  Associated Press
2021/01/10 12:48
Plitzuweit lifts South Dakota past Kansas City 68-62

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — A.J. Plitzuweit registered 19 points and six assists as South Dakota got past Kansas City 68-62 on Saturday night.

Stanley Umude had 13 points and seven rebounds for South Dakota (6-6, 4-0 Summit League), which earned its fifth consecutive victory. Mason Archambault added 13 points. Xavier Fuller had six rebounds.

Josiah Allick had 19 points and 10 rebounds for the Roos (5-8, 1-3). Brandon McKissic added 15 points. Demarius Pitts had 13 points and six rebounds.

The Coyotes improve to 2-0 against the Roos on the season. South Dakota defeated Kansas City 66-64 last Friday.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Updated : 2021-01-10 13:40 GMT+08:00

MOST POPULAR

China's Sinopharm vaccine 'most unsafe in world' with 73 side effects
China's Sinopharm vaccine 'most unsafe in world' with 73 side effects
Photo of the Day: Taiwanese tourists go snow crazy
Photo of the Day: Taiwanese tourists go snow crazy
Taiwan uncovers illegal money transfers with Philippines
Taiwan uncovers illegal money transfers with Philippines
Snow falls on Taipei's Yangmingshan
Snow falls on Taipei's Yangmingshan
Snow falls on 6 mountains in Taiwan
Snow falls on 6 mountains in Taiwan
China warns US will pay 'heavy price' for sending UN ambassador to Taiwan
China warns US will pay 'heavy price' for sending UN ambassador to Taiwan
18 people die overnight in Taiwan amid cold wave
18 people die overnight in Taiwan amid cold wave
Apparent temperature in New Taipei to dip to zero tonight
Apparent temperature in New Taipei to dip to zero tonight
Snow likely in 7 counties, cities in Taiwan tomorrow
Snow likely in 7 counties, cities in Taiwan tomorrow
1960s survival Mandarin lessons for US troops in Taiwan go viral
1960s survival Mandarin lessons for US troops in Taiwan go viral