Alexa
  1. Home
  2. World

St. Hilaire leads New Orleans past Incarnate Word 86-64

By  Associated Press
2021/01/10 12:04
St. Hilaire leads New Orleans past Incarnate Word 86-64

NEW ORLEANS (AP) — Derek St. Hilaire had a season-high 21 points as New Orleans routed Incarnate Word 86-64 on Saturday night.

St. Hilaire hit 9 of 12 shots.

Troy Green had 18 points and seven rebounds for New Orleans (2-9, 1-2 Southland Conference), which snapped its six-game losing streak. Damion Rosser added 18 points and seven rebounds.

New Orleans dominated the first half and led 40-25 at the break. The Privateers’ 46 second-half points were a season high for the team.

Godsgift Ezedinma had 10 points for the Cardinals (4-5, 1-1). Drew Lutz added seven assists.

Keaston Willis, the Cardinals’ leading scorer coming into the contest at 21 points per game, scored eight points (3-of-15 shooting).

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Updated : 2021-01-10 13:40 GMT+08:00

MOST POPULAR

China's Sinopharm vaccine 'most unsafe in world' with 73 side effects
China's Sinopharm vaccine 'most unsafe in world' with 73 side effects
Photo of the Day: Taiwanese tourists go snow crazy
Photo of the Day: Taiwanese tourists go snow crazy
Taiwan uncovers illegal money transfers with Philippines
Taiwan uncovers illegal money transfers with Philippines
Snow falls on Taipei's Yangmingshan
Snow falls on Taipei's Yangmingshan
Snow falls on 6 mountains in Taiwan
Snow falls on 6 mountains in Taiwan
China warns US will pay 'heavy price' for sending UN ambassador to Taiwan
China warns US will pay 'heavy price' for sending UN ambassador to Taiwan
18 people die overnight in Taiwan amid cold wave
18 people die overnight in Taiwan amid cold wave
Apparent temperature in New Taipei to dip to zero tonight
Apparent temperature in New Taipei to dip to zero tonight
Snow likely in 7 counties, cities in Taiwan tomorrow
Snow likely in 7 counties, cities in Taiwan tomorrow
1960s survival Mandarin lessons for US troops in Taiwan go viral
1960s survival Mandarin lessons for US troops in Taiwan go viral