Midtgaard leads Grand Canyon past Tarleton State 59-48

By  Associated Press
2021/01/10 12:10
STEPHENVILLE, Texas (AP) — Asbjorn Midtgaard recorded 18 points and 11 rebounds to lead Grand Canyon to a 59-48 win over Tarleton State on Saturday night.

Oscar Frayer had 12 points for Grand Canyon (6-3, 2-0 Western Athletic Conference). Gabe McGlothan added 11 rebounds.

Jonathan Jackson Jr. had 14 points for the Texans (2-4, 0-2). Freddy Hicks added nine rebounds. Shamir Bogues had 5 points, three steals and two rebounds.

The Antelopes improve to 2-0 against the Texans for the season. Grand Canyon defeated Tarleton State 75-72 on Friday.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Updated : 2021-01-10 13:39 GMT+08:00

