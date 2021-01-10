Alexa
Williams, Henderson lead Southern past Grambling St. 61-55

By  Associated Press
2021/01/10 11:27
GRAMBLING, La. (AP) — Terrell Williams scored 18 points, Harrison Henderson added 11 points and 13 rebounds to lead Southern to a 61-55 win over Grambling State on Saturday.

Brendon Brooks added eight points with six assists for Southern (1-4, 1-0 Southwestern Athletic Conference), which ended its season-opening four-game losing streak after a 24-day break due to COVID cancellations and the holidays.

Trailing by six at halftime, Southern took a 39-37 lead seven minutes into the second half on a Jamarcus Jones drive and soon pushed it to 50-41 on a consecutive 3-pointers by Henderson and Williams.

Trevell Cunningham had 18 points for the Tigers (3-6, 1-1). Terreon Randolph added eight rebounds and Cameron Christon eight points.

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

Elements of this story were generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

