Alexa
  1. Home
  2. World

McNamara lifts Miami (Ohio) over N. Illinois 70-58

By  Associated Press
2021/01/10 11:14
McNamara lifts Miami (Ohio) over N. Illinois 70-58

OXFORD, Ohio (AP) — Elijah McNamara came off the bench to tally 15 points to carry Miami (Ohio) to a 70-58 win over Northern Illinois on Saturday.

Mekhi Lairy had 13 points for the Redhawks (4-3, 1-1 Mid-American Conference). Dae Dae Grant added 12 points. Myja White had 12 points.

Isaiah Coleman-Lands, whose 11 points per game entering the matchup led the RedHawks, shot only 17% for the game (1 of 6).

Trendon Hankerson had 16 points for the Huskies (1-9, 0-5), who have now lost four games in a row. Chinedu Kingsley Okanu added 12 points.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Updated : 2021-01-10 12:09 GMT+08:00

MOST POPULAR

China's Sinopharm vaccine 'most unsafe in world' with 73 side effects
China's Sinopharm vaccine 'most unsafe in world' with 73 side effects
Photo of the Day: Taiwanese tourists go snow crazy
Photo of the Day: Taiwanese tourists go snow crazy
Taiwan uncovers illegal money transfers with Philippines
Taiwan uncovers illegal money transfers with Philippines
Snow falls on Taipei's Yangmingshan
Snow falls on Taipei's Yangmingshan
Snow falls on 6 mountains in Taiwan
Snow falls on 6 mountains in Taiwan
China warns US will pay 'heavy price' for sending UN ambassador to Taiwan
China warns US will pay 'heavy price' for sending UN ambassador to Taiwan
18 people die overnight in Taiwan amid cold wave
18 people die overnight in Taiwan amid cold wave
Apparent temperature in New Taipei to dip to zero tonight
Apparent temperature in New Taipei to dip to zero tonight
Snow likely in 7 counties, cities in Taiwan tomorrow
Snow likely in 7 counties, cities in Taiwan tomorrow
1960s survival Mandarin lessons for US troops in Taiwan go viral
1960s survival Mandarin lessons for US troops in Taiwan go viral