King leads E. Kentucky past Tennessee Tech 90-80

By  Associated Press
2021/01/10 11:05
King leads E. Kentucky past Tennessee Tech 90-80

RICHMOND, Ky. (AP) — Tre King had a career-high 29 points to go with nine rebounds as Eastern Kentucky defeated Tennessee Tech 90-80 on Saturday night for the Colonels' best start since 1952-53.

Michael Moreno had 13 points for Eastern Kentucky (11-2, 5-1 Ohio Valley Conference), which won its sixth straight game. Cooper Robb added 11 points. Curt Lewis had 11 points. Wendell Green Jr. had 10 points and a career-high 15 assists.

Eastern Kentucky achieved season highs with 16 3-pointers and 26 assists.

Tennessee Tech totaled 41 points in the first half, a season high for the team.

Keishawn Davidson had 18 points for the Golden Eagles (1-12, 1-5). Jr. Clay added 15 points and 10 assists. Damaria Franklin had 14 points.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Updated : 2021-01-10 12:08 GMT+08:00

