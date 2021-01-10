Alexa
  1. Home
  2. World

Chidom's late shot lifts UC Riverside over Hawaii 70-68

By  Associated Press
2021/01/10 10:57
Chidom's late shot lifts UC Riverside over Hawaii 70-68

RIVERSIDE, Calif. (AP) — Arinze Chidom made a hook shot with two seconds left and finished with 15 points as UC Riverside edged Hawaii 70-68 on Saturday.

Flynn Cameron had 14 points for UC Riverside (4-2, 1-1 Big West Conference). Jock Perry added 13 points.

Casdon Jardine scored a career-high 26 points and had nine rebounds for the Rainbow Warriors (3-1, 1-1).

The Highlanders evened the season series against the Rainbow Warriors. Hawaii defeated UC Riverside 88-83 on Friday.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Updated : 2021-01-10 12:08 GMT+08:00

MOST POPULAR

China's Sinopharm vaccine 'most unsafe in world' with 73 side effects
China's Sinopharm vaccine 'most unsafe in world' with 73 side effects
Photo of the Day: Taiwanese tourists go snow crazy
Photo of the Day: Taiwanese tourists go snow crazy
Taiwan uncovers illegal money transfers with Philippines
Taiwan uncovers illegal money transfers with Philippines
Snow falls on Taipei's Yangmingshan
Snow falls on Taipei's Yangmingshan
Snow falls on 6 mountains in Taiwan
Snow falls on 6 mountains in Taiwan
China warns US will pay 'heavy price' for sending UN ambassador to Taiwan
China warns US will pay 'heavy price' for sending UN ambassador to Taiwan
18 people die overnight in Taiwan amid cold wave
18 people die overnight in Taiwan amid cold wave
Apparent temperature in New Taipei to dip to zero tonight
Apparent temperature in New Taipei to dip to zero tonight
Snow likely in 7 counties, cities in Taiwan tomorrow
Snow likely in 7 counties, cities in Taiwan tomorrow
1960s survival Mandarin lessons for US troops in Taiwan go viral
1960s survival Mandarin lessons for US troops in Taiwan go viral