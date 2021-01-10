Alexa
Monyyong leads UALR over Louisiana-Lafayette 78-76 in OT

By  Associated Press
2021/01/10 10:28
LAFAYETTE, La. (AP) — Ruot Monyyong scored 19 points with 16 rebounds, Kris Bankston stole a long, final-possession inbounds pass and Arkansas-Little Rock held off Louisiana-Lafayette 78-76 in overtime on Saturday.

The win comes 24 hours after the lights failed in the Cajundome, disrupting Little Rock's final 3-point attempt in a 66-64 loss as officials allowed play to continue.

Isaiah Palermo added 17 points for the Trojans, while Markquis Nowell chipped in 15. Nikola Maric had 12 points. Monyyong made 9 of 11 foul shots and Palermo 7 of 9 as the Trojans were 22 of 30 at the line.

The win Arkansas-Little Rock (7-4, 3-1) alone atop the Sun Belt's West Division with Louisiana-Lafayette in a crowd behind at 2-2.

In two games Friday and Saturday the teams each scored 142 points with 23 ties and 32 lead changes.

Theo Akwuba had 17 points, 10 rebounds and five blocks for the Ragin’ Cajuns (8-3, 2-2). Cedric Russell added 17 points. Brayan Au had 11 points. Mylik Wilson and Dou Gueye scored 10 each.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

Elements of this story were generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Updated : 2021-01-10 12:08 GMT+08:00

