Gordon, Garvin lift Nicholls St. past SE Louisiana 87-67

THIBODAUX, La. (AP) — Ty Gordon and Najee Garvin scored 17 points apiece as Nicholls State easily beat Southeastern Louisiana 87-67 on Saturday. Kevin Johnson added 15 points for the Colonels. Garvin also had eight rebounds.

Andre Jones had 10 points and six rebounds for Nicholls State (4-5, 2-1 Southland Conference).

Keon Clergeot tied a career high with 25 points for the Lions (2-9, 0-2). Gus Okafor added 14 points.

Joe Kasperzyk, who was second on the Lions in scoring entering the matchup with 10 points per game, shot only 18% (2 of 11) from the field.

