Alexa
  1. Home
  2. World

Placer leads North Florida past Jacksonville 70-68

By  Associated Press
2021/01/10 10:29
Placer leads North Florida past Jacksonville 70-68

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. (AP) — Jose Placer had 18 points, eight rebounds and eight assists as North Florida held off Jacksonville 70-68 on Saturday night.

Carter Hendricksen had 12 points and seven rebounds for North Florida (3-9, 1-1 Atlantic Sun Conference), which snapped its six-game road losing streak. Jonathan Aybar added 10 rebounds. Jacob Crews had six rebounds.

North Florida scored 22 points in the second half, a season low for the team.

Dontarius James tied a career high with 30 points and had eight rebounds for the Dolphins (9-5, 3-1). Kevion Nolan added 18 points and seven assists. Bryce Workman had 10 points.

The Ospreys evened the season series against the Dolphins with the win. Jacksonville defeated North Florida 66-65 last Friday.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Updated : 2021-01-10 12:06 GMT+08:00

MOST POPULAR

China's Sinopharm vaccine 'most unsafe in world' with 73 side effects
China's Sinopharm vaccine 'most unsafe in world' with 73 side effects
Photo of the Day: Taiwanese tourists go snow crazy
Photo of the Day: Taiwanese tourists go snow crazy
Taiwan uncovers illegal money transfers with Philippines
Taiwan uncovers illegal money transfers with Philippines
Snow falls on Taipei's Yangmingshan
Snow falls on Taipei's Yangmingshan
Snow falls on 6 mountains in Taiwan
Snow falls on 6 mountains in Taiwan
China warns US will pay 'heavy price' for sending UN ambassador to Taiwan
China warns US will pay 'heavy price' for sending UN ambassador to Taiwan
18 people die overnight in Taiwan amid cold wave
18 people die overnight in Taiwan amid cold wave
Apparent temperature in New Taipei to dip to zero tonight
Apparent temperature in New Taipei to dip to zero tonight
Snow likely in 7 counties, cities in Taiwan tomorrow
Snow likely in 7 counties, cities in Taiwan tomorrow
1960s survival Mandarin lessons for US troops in Taiwan go viral
1960s survival Mandarin lessons for US troops in Taiwan go viral