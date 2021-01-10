Alexa
Burns scores 26 to lift Colgate over Boston U. 86-79

By  Associated Press
2021/01/10 10:51
Burns scores 26 to lift Colgate over Boston U. 86-79

BOSTON (AP) — Jordan Burns had 26 points as Colgate defeated Boston University 86-79 on Saturday night.

Tucker Richardson had 14 points for Colgate (2-1, 2-1 Patriot League). Nelly Cummings added 14 points. Jack Ferguson had 12 points.

Javante McCoy had 16 points for the Terriers (1-2, 1-2). Walter Whyte added 15 points and 11 rebounds. Sukhmail Mathon had 13 points.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Updated : 2021-01-10 12:06 GMT+08:00

