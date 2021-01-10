Alexa
Whitfield scores 20 to carry Campbell past Longwood 64-58

By  Associated Press
2021/01/10 09:57
FARMVILLE, Va. (AP) — Jordan Whitfield had 20 points as Campbell got past Longwood 64-58 on Saturday night.

Whitfield made 9 of 12 shots. Cedric Henderson Jr. added 19 points for Campbell (6-6, 2-3 Big South Conference).

Justin Hill had 11 points and nine rebounds for the Lancers (2-11, 1-6). Juan Munoz also scored 11 points. Zac Watson had 10 points.

The teams meet again today.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Updated : 2021-01-10 12:06 GMT+08:00

