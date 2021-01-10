Alexa
  1. Home
  2. World

Funk scores 14 to lead St. Joseph's past Albany (NY) 67-64

By  Associated Press
2021/01/10 09:38
Funk scores 14 to lead St. Joseph's past Albany (NY) 67-64

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Taylor Funk had 14 points as Saint Joseph’s snapped its season-opening eight-game losing streak, edging past Albany 67-64 on Saturday night.

Jordan Hall had 13 points and nine assists for Saint Joseph’s (1-8). Jack Forrest added 12 points. Myles Douglas had 10 points.

Jarvis Doles had 13 points for the Great Danes (1-5). Kellon Taylor added 11 points and nine rebounds. CJ Kelly had 11 points.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Updated : 2021-01-10 12:05 GMT+08:00

MOST POPULAR

China's Sinopharm vaccine 'most unsafe in world' with 73 side effects
China's Sinopharm vaccine 'most unsafe in world' with 73 side effects
Photo of the Day: Taiwanese tourists go snow crazy
Photo of the Day: Taiwanese tourists go snow crazy
Taiwan uncovers illegal money transfers with Philippines
Taiwan uncovers illegal money transfers with Philippines
Snow falls on Taipei's Yangmingshan
Snow falls on Taipei's Yangmingshan
Snow falls on 6 mountains in Taiwan
Snow falls on 6 mountains in Taiwan
China warns US will pay 'heavy price' for sending UN ambassador to Taiwan
China warns US will pay 'heavy price' for sending UN ambassador to Taiwan
18 people die overnight in Taiwan amid cold wave
18 people die overnight in Taiwan amid cold wave
Apparent temperature in New Taipei to dip to zero tonight
Apparent temperature in New Taipei to dip to zero tonight
Snow likely in 7 counties, cities in Taiwan tomorrow
Snow likely in 7 counties, cities in Taiwan tomorrow
1960s survival Mandarin lessons for US troops in Taiwan go viral
1960s survival Mandarin lessons for US troops in Taiwan go viral