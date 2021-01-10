Alexa
Davis scores 25 points in Green Bay's 87-78 win over Oakland

By  Associated Press
2021/01/10 09:28
GREEN BAY, Wis. (AP) — Amari Davis had 25 points as Green Bay defeated Oakland 87-78 on Saturday.

Josh Jefferson had 19 points for Green Bay (3-9, 3-5 Horizon League). Emmanuel Ansong added 11 points.

Rashad Williams had 20 points for the Golden Grizzlies (3-12, 3-5). Daniel Oladapo added 18 points and eight rebounds. Jalen Moore had 15 points and 11 assists. Trey Townsend scored 13 points and Micha Parrish 10.

Both teams set season records for scoring during the game. Green Bay totaled 49 points in the second half, a season high for the home team, while the 45 first-half points for Oakland were the best of the season for the visitors.

The Phoenix improve to 2-0 against the Golden Grizzlies this season. Green Bay defeated Oakland 84-81 in overtime on Friday.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Updated : 2021-01-10 12:05 GMT+08:00

