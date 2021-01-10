Alexa
Lampley leads Sam Houston State past Central Arkansas

By  Associated Press
2021/01/10 09:52
CONWAY, Ark. (AP) — Demarkus Lampley had 23 points as Sam Houston State beat Central Arkansas 91-80 on Saturday.

Donte Powers had 19 points for the Bearkats (9-5, 3-0 Southland Conference), who earned their sixth consecutive win. Zach Nutall also scored 19 points. Bryce Monroe had 16 points and six assists.

Rylan Bergersen had 21 points and eight rebounds for the Bears (3-8, 2-1). Jared Chatham added 19 points and 11 rebounds. Khaleem Bennett had 16 points and Jaxson Baker 11.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

en

Updated : 2021-01-10 12:05 GMT+08:00

