Body parts, debris found after Indonesia plane crash

Rescuers examine debris found in the water off Java Island where a Sriwijaya Air passenger jet has lost contact with air traffic controllers, at Tanju... Rescuers examine debris found in the water off Java Island where a Sriwijaya Air passenger jet has lost contact with air traffic controllers, at Tanjung Priok Port in Jakarta, Indonesia, early Sunday, Jan. 10, 2021. The Boeing 737-500 carrying dozens of people lost contact with air traffic controllers minutes after taking off from Indonesia's capital on a domestic flight on Saturday, and debris found by fishermen was being examined to see if it was from the missing plane, officials said. (AP Photo/Dita Alangkara)

JAKARTA, Indonesia (AP) — Indonesian rescuers pulled out body parts, pieces of clothing and scraps of metal from the Java Sea early Sunday morning, a day after a Boeing 737-500 with 62 people onboard crashed shortly after takeoff from Jakarta, officials said.

Officials were hopeful they were honing in on the wreckage of Sriwijaya Air Flight 182 after sonar equipment detected a signal from the aircraft.

Transportation Minister Budi Karya Sumadi told reporters that authorities have launched massive search efforts after identifying “the possible location of the crash site.”

“These pieces were found by the SAR team between Lancang Island and Laki Island,” National Search and Rescue Agency Bagus Puruhito in a statement.