Asadullah leads Lipscomb past Bellarmine 65-58

By  Associated Press
2021/01/10 09:51
Asadullah leads Lipscomb past Bellarmine 65-58

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (AP) — Ahsan Asadullah recorded 19 points and 11 rebounds to carry Lipscomb to a 65-58 win over Bellarmine on Saturday.

KJ Johnson added 14 points for Lipscomb (8-6, 3-1 Atlantic Sun Conference). Parker Hazen added nine rebounds.

Dylan Penn had 16 points and seven rebounds for the Knights (3-5, 0-2). Pedro Bradshaw added 12 points.

Lipscomb defeated Bellarmine 77-72 on Friday. The Knights are Division I newcomers, playing their first Atlantic Sun contests in any sport Friday and Saturday.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Updated : 2021-01-10 12:05 GMT+08:00

