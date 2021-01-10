Alexa
Murphy scores 18, Godwin stars in Wofford's win

By  Associated Press
2021/01/10 09:05
GREENSBORO, N.C. (AP) — Sam Godwin scored eight of Wofford's final 10 points including the go-ahead basket with 1 1/2 minutes remaining and Storm Murphy added 18 points in a 48-45 victory over UNC Greensboro on Saturday.

Godwin added another basket for a three-point lead with eight seconds left before a UNCG 3-pointer missed at the buzzer.

Godwin scored all of his 10 points in the second half and grabbed nine rebounds for Wofford (6-4, 3-1 Southern Conference). Max Klesmit added 10 points. Ryan Larson had eight rebounds. Tray Hollowell, the Terriers’ second-leading scorer coming into the matchup at 13 points per game, was held scoreless. He shot 0 of 5 from 3-point range.

Both teams set season lows for scoring in a first half when UNCG led 16-15.

Isaiah Miller had 10 points and nine rebounds for the Spartans (6-5, 1-2). Hayden Koval added 10 points and three blocks. Mohammed Abdulsalam had seven rebounds.

UNC Greensboro defeated Wofford 84-75 on Wednesday.

