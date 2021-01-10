Alexa
  1. Home
  2. World

Texas-Arlington ekes past Louisiana-Monroe 75-74 on steal

By  Associated Press
2021/01/10 08:56
Texas-Arlington ekes past Louisiana-Monroe 75-74 on steal

MONROE, La. (AP) — Shahada Wells stole the ball on a busted inbounds play and fed Fredelin De La Cruz with a bounce pass for the game-winner as Texas-Arlington rallied past Louisiana- Monroe 75-74 on Saturday.

Sam Griffin led the Mavericks with 18 points, Jordan Phillips added 16, De La Cruz chipped in 12, Wells 11 and Patrick Mwamba had 10. Wells also had seven assists and six rebounds.

ULM still had 5.9 seconds to answer, but lost the ball off a foot and time ran out in a scramble for the loose ball.

Josh Nicholas had 19 points for the Warhawks (4-7, 2-2 Sun Belt Conference). Koreem Ozier added 15 points. Russell Harrison had 15 points.

Texas-Arlington defeated Louisiana-Monroe 77-64 on Friday.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

Elements of this story were generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Updated : 2021-01-10 10:32 GMT+08:00

MOST POPULAR

China's Sinopharm vaccine 'most unsafe in world' with 73 side effects
China's Sinopharm vaccine 'most unsafe in world' with 73 side effects
Photo of the Day: Taiwanese tourists go snow crazy
Photo of the Day: Taiwanese tourists go snow crazy
Snow falls on Taipei's Yangmingshan
Snow falls on Taipei's Yangmingshan
Taiwan uncovers illegal money transfers with Philippines
Taiwan uncovers illegal money transfers with Philippines
Snow falls on 6 mountains in Taiwan
Snow falls on 6 mountains in Taiwan
China warns US will pay 'heavy price' for sending UN ambassador to Taiwan
China warns US will pay 'heavy price' for sending UN ambassador to Taiwan
18 people die overnight in Taiwan amid cold wave
18 people die overnight in Taiwan amid cold wave
Apparent temperature in New Taipei to dip to zero tonight
Apparent temperature in New Taipei to dip to zero tonight
Snow likely in 7 counties, cities in Taiwan tomorrow
Snow likely in 7 counties, cities in Taiwan tomorrow
1960s survival Mandarin lessons for US troops in Taiwan go viral
1960s survival Mandarin lessons for US troops in Taiwan go viral