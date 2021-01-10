Alexa
  1. Home
  2. World

Gregg lifts Northwestern St. past McNeese St. 78-75

By  Associated Press
2021/01/10 08:37
Gregg lifts Northwestern St. past McNeese St. 78-75

LAKE CHARLES, La. (AP) — Jamaure Gregg registered 13 points as Northwestern State snapped its seven-game losing streak, narrowly defeating McNeese State 78-75 on Saturday.

Jovan Zelenbaba had 13 points for Northwestern State (2-12, 1-2 Southland Conference). Trenton Massner added 13 points. Jairus Roberson had 10 points.

Keyshawn Feazell scored a career-high 22 points plus eight rebounds and five assists for the Cowboys (6-5, 0-3). A.J. Lawson added 17 points, nine rebounds and nine assists. Jeremy Harrell had 12 points.

Dru Kuxhausen, who led the Cowboys in scoring entering the contest with 14.0 points per game, scored only 6 points. He made 20% from 3-point range (1 of 5).

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Updated : 2021-01-10 10:31 GMT+08:00

MOST POPULAR

China's Sinopharm vaccine 'most unsafe in world' with 73 side effects
China's Sinopharm vaccine 'most unsafe in world' with 73 side effects
Photo of the Day: Taiwanese tourists go snow crazy
Photo of the Day: Taiwanese tourists go snow crazy
Snow falls on Taipei's Yangmingshan
Snow falls on Taipei's Yangmingshan
Taiwan uncovers illegal money transfers with Philippines
Taiwan uncovers illegal money transfers with Philippines
Snow falls on 6 mountains in Taiwan
Snow falls on 6 mountains in Taiwan
China warns US will pay 'heavy price' for sending UN ambassador to Taiwan
China warns US will pay 'heavy price' for sending UN ambassador to Taiwan
18 people die overnight in Taiwan amid cold wave
18 people die overnight in Taiwan amid cold wave
Apparent temperature in New Taipei to dip to zero tonight
Apparent temperature in New Taipei to dip to zero tonight
Snow likely in 7 counties, cities in Taiwan tomorrow
Snow likely in 7 counties, cities in Taiwan tomorrow
1960s survival Mandarin lessons for US troops in Taiwan go viral
1960s survival Mandarin lessons for US troops in Taiwan go viral