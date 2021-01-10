Alexa
Scott-Grayson helps carry UAB past Southern Miss 62-58

By  Associated Press
2021/01/10 08:28
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (AP) — Tyreek Scott-Grayson had 16 points with four 3-pointers

as UAB narrowly defeated Southern Miss 62-58 on Saturday.

Jalen Benjamin had 11 points for UAB (9-1, 2-0 Conference USA). Tavin Lovan added 10 points and seven assists. The Blazers only loss has been by three points to Chattanooga on Dec. 19.

Tyler Stevenson had 18 points and seven rebounds for the Golden Eagles (5-6, 1-3), his score from the low post with 4:42 to go capped an 8-0 run and closed the gap to 57-54. DeAndre Pinckney added 15 points and eight rebounds. Tae Hardy had 10 points.

Hardy pulled Southern Miss to within 57-56 at 2:49, but Scott Grayson answered with a 3 on the other end to turn aside the threat.

UAB defeated Southern Miss 72-60 on Friday.

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

Elements of this story were generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Updated : 2021-01-10 10:31 GMT+08:00

