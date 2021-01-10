Alexa
Stephens scores 18 to carry Lafayette over Bucknell 83-60

By  Associated Press
2021/01/10 08:08
LEWISBURG, Pa. (AP) — E.J. Stephens came off the bench to score 18 points and lead Lafayette to an 83-60 win over Bucknell on Saturday.

Leo O’Boyle had 13 points for Lafayette (2-1, 2-1 Patriot League). Neal Quinn added 13 points and eight assists. Kyle Jenkins had 12 points and Justin Jaworski 11 as Lafayette raced to its biggest road win in Patriot play since 2013.

Andrew Funk had 15 points for the Bison (0-3, 0-3). Andre Screen added eight points, six rebounds and three blocks. Xander Rice and Miles Latimer scored nine each. Bucknell was held to 40% shooting (20 of 50) with 22 turnovers.

Deuce Turner was held scoreless despite heading into the matchup as the Bison’s second leading scorer at 11.0 points per game. He failed to make a shot from behind the arc (0 of 4).

The teams meet again Sunday, this time at Lafayette.

