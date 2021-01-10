Alexa
Nwandu scores 21 to lead Niagara over Rider 66-55

By  Associated Press
2021/01/10 08:09
NIAGARA, N.Y. (AP) — Kobi Nwandu had a season-high 21 points as Niagara topped Rider 66-55 on Saturday.

Marcus Hammond had 12 points, 10 rebounds and eight assists for Niagara (5-5, 4-4 Metro Atlantic Athletic Conference).

Dwight Murray Jr. had 17 points and seven rebounds for the Broncs (3-8, 3-5). Ajiri Ogemuno-Johnson added 10 points and 10 rebounds. Jeremiah Pope had 10 points.

Rider defeated Niagara 76-70 on Friday.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Updated : 2021-01-10 09:04 GMT+08:00

