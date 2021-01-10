Alexa
Jenn Wirth has 21, No. 21 Gonzaga women sink Pilots 75-43

By  Associated Press
2021/01/10 08:04
SPOKANE, Wash. (AP) — Senior Jenn Wirth scored 21 points, twin sister LeeAnne added 12 and No. 21 Gonzaga rolled to a 75-43 win over Portland on Saturday.

The Bulldogs (10-2, 5-0 West Coast Conference) were never challenged after scoring the first 11 points of the game, cruising to their eighth-straight win this season and 22nd-straight at home.

Alex Fowler scored 11 points for the Pilots (6-4, 3-1), who shocked the Bulldogs in their last meeting. That was in the semifinals of the WCC Tournament in March when Gonzaga was ranked a school-best No. 11. Portland trailed by 20 in the first quarter but won 70-69.

Gonzaga held the Pilots to 27% shooting in the first half, doubled them up on the boards and hit 4 of 6 3-pointers to open a 36-17 lead at the half. Jenn Wirth scored 12 points.

Jenn Wirth scored six points in the opening surge and it was a 16-3 lead six minutes into the game. Sophomore twins Kayleigh and Kaylynne Trong combined for five in a 7-0 run for a 27-9 lead at 6:33 of the second quarter.

The lead was 63-33 after three quarters and reached a high of 34.

Gonzaga was 5 of 15 in the fourth quarter but shot 48% (29 of 30). The Bulldogs won the rebounding battle 43-21 with Jenn Wirth grabbing 10 for her fifth double-double in the last six games. It was 15-4 on the offensive boards.

Portland was 4 of 17 from 3-point range and shot 33%. The Pilots had 21 turnovers that were turned into 26 points.

Gonzaga is scheduled to play at Santa Clara on Thursday.

