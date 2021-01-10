Alexa
Jackson scores 31 to lift UTSA over North Texas 77-69

By  Associated Press
2021/01/10 07:47
SAN ANTONIO (AP) — Jhivvan Jackson scored eight of his a season-high 31 points late in the game as UTSA came from behind and defeated defending Conference USA champion North Texas 77-69 on Saturday.

Jackson scored six straight — on a three-point play and a 3-pointer — to erase a 55-50 North Texas lead with seven minutes to go. He finished with 5 of 7 3-pointers and six rebounds.

The teams swapped the lead down the stretch until a Jacob Germany drive and a Keaton Wallace 3-pointer allowed UTSA to break away for good, 67-63.

Germany had 16 points for UTSA (5-6, 1-3). Wallace added 14 points.

Javion Hamlet had 18 points for the Mean Green (5-5, 1-1). James Reese added 12 points. Zachary Simmons had 11 points. Thomas Bell had seven points and nine rebounds.

North Texas defeated UTSA 77-70 on Friday.

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

Elements of this story were generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Updated : 2021-01-10 09:04 GMT+08:00

