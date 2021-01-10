Alexa
  1. Home
  2. World

Polley scores 19 to lead UConn over Butler 72-60

By  Associated Press
2021/01/10 07:45
Polley scores 19 to lead UConn over Butler 72-60

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Tyler Polley had 19 points as UConn defeated Butler 72-60 on Saturday.

Tyrese Martin had 15 points and seven rebounds for UConn (6-1, 3-1 Big East Conference). Isaiah Whaley added three blocks. R.J. Cole had seven rebounds.

Bryce Nze had 18 points for the Bulldogs (3-6, 2-4). Aaron Thompson added 14 points and six assists. Bryce Golden had 10 points.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Updated : 2021-01-10 09:04 GMT+08:00

MOST POPULAR

China's Sinopharm vaccine 'most unsafe in world' with 73 side effects
China's Sinopharm vaccine 'most unsafe in world' with 73 side effects
Photo of the Day: Taiwanese tourists go snow crazy
Photo of the Day: Taiwanese tourists go snow crazy
Snow falls on Taipei's Yangmingshan
Snow falls on Taipei's Yangmingshan
Taiwan uncovers illegal money transfers with Philippines
Taiwan uncovers illegal money transfers with Philippines
Snow falls on 6 mountains in Taiwan
Snow falls on 6 mountains in Taiwan
China warns US will pay 'heavy price' for sending UN ambassador to Taiwan
China warns US will pay 'heavy price' for sending UN ambassador to Taiwan
18 people die overnight in Taiwan amid cold wave
18 people die overnight in Taiwan amid cold wave
Apparent temperature in New Taipei to dip to zero tonight
Apparent temperature in New Taipei to dip to zero tonight
Snow likely in 7 counties, cities in Taiwan tomorrow
Snow likely in 7 counties, cities in Taiwan tomorrow
1960s survival Mandarin lessons for US troops in Taiwan go viral
1960s survival Mandarin lessons for US troops in Taiwan go viral