By  Associated Press
2021/01/10 07:23
Warren scores 32 to lift Hampton past UNC-Asheville 73-71

HAMPTON, Va. (AP) — Davion Warren made two free throws to end the game, had a career-high 32 points plus 15 rebounds, and Hampton edged UNC-Asheville 73-71 on Saturday.

Marquis Godwin scored a career-high 20 points for Hampton (5-7, 4-3). Dajour Dickens added eigtht points and seven blocks. Russell Dean, whose 12 points per game coming into the matchup was second on the Pirates, shot only 13 percent for the game (1 of 8).

Tajion Jones had 17 points for the Bulldogs (4-6, 3-2 Big South Conference). LJ Thorpe added 15 points and five assists. Evan Clayborne had 12 points and eight rebounds.

Jamon Battle tied the game for UNC-Asheville at 71 with 1:58 to play. He finished with seven points and eight rebounds.

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

Elements of this were generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Updated : 2021-01-10 09:03 GMT+08:00

