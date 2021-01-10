Alexa
Sullivan leads Lamar past Houston Baptist 71-65

By  Associated Press
2021/01/10 07:30
BEAUMONT, Texas (AP) — Avery Sullivan had a career-high 25 points plus 12 rebounds as Lamar defeated Houston Baptist 71-65 on Saturday.

Sullivan hit 11 of 12 shots.

Quinlan Bennett had 10 points for Lamar (3-9, 1-2 Southland Conference). Anderson Kopp added 10 points. Kasen Harrison had six assists.

The Cardinals forced a season-high 22 turnovers.

Pedro Castro had 16 points, 10 rebounds and three blocks for the Huskies (2-9, 1-2). He also had eight turnovers but only two assists. Hunter Janacek added 10 points and seven assists.

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

