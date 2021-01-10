Alexa
Caldwell scores 20 to lift Army over Holy Cross 83-68

By  Associated Press
2021/01/10 06:57
WORCESTER, Mass. (AP) — Josh Caldwell had a career-high 20 points as Army topped Holy Cross 83-68 on Saturday.

Alex King had 19 points for Army (6-2, 2-1 Patriot League). Lonnie Grayson added 12 points. Tucker Blackwell had 11 points.

Austin Butler had 16 points and nine rebounds for the Crusaders (1-2, 1-2). Ryan Wade added 14 points. Gerrale Gates had 13 points and eight rebounds.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Updated : 2021-01-10 09:03 GMT+08:00

