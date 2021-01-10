Alexa
Sasser scores 28, No. 11 Houston beats Tulane 71-50

By  Associated Press
2021/01/10 06:53
Houston forward Reggie Chaney (32) shoots as Tulane forward Kevin Cross defends during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game, Saturday, J...

HOUSTON (AP) — Marcus Sasser scored 20 of his career-high 28 points in the first half to lead No. 11 Houston past Tulane 71-50 on Saturday.

Sasser shot 7 of 9, including 6 of 7 on 3-pointers, in the first half as the Cougars (10-1, 5-1 American Athletic Conference) built a 12-point halftime lead. Sasser finished with a career-high eight 3-pointers. Quentin Grimes scored 14 points.

Houston shot 44%, including 15 of 36 on 3-pointers. The Cougars outrebounded Tulane 48-26, which led to an 18-9 advantage in second-chance points.

Jordan Walker scored 13 points and Jaylen Forbes had 11 for Tulane (6-3, 1-3). The Green Wave shot 29%, including 6 of 19 on 3-pointers.

Houston used a 16-5 spurt to take a 34-21 lead on a layup by DeJon Jarreau with 2 ½ minutes left in the first half. Sasser had eight points in the run.

Houston led 37-25 at the half.

The Cougars extended the lead to 43-27 on consecutive 3-pointers by Grimes with 16 minutes remaining and never let Tulane get closer than 12 the rest of the way.

BIG PICTURE

Tulane: The Green Wave last defeated a ranked opponent on Dec. 22, 1999, when Tulane beat then-No. 25 NC State. Tulane won the turnover battle for the eighth time in nine games this season, forcing Houston into 14 while committing 10. Tulane finished 14 of 17 from the free-throw line.

Houston: The Cougars won its fifth straight at home against Tulane. Justin Gorham led Houston in rebounding with 11, which was his third consecutive game with at least 10 boards. The Cougars got 19 points from their bench.

UP NEXT

Tulane: Travels to Cincinnati on Jan. 16.

Houston: Travels to South Florida on Thursday.

More AP college basketball: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and https://twitter.com/AP_Top25

Updated : 2021-01-10 09:02 GMT+08:00

