Holden carries Wright St. over Youngstown St. 93-55

By  Associated Press
2021/01/10 07:06
DAYTON, Ohio (AP) — Tanner Holden matched his season high with 24 points plus 10 rebounds as Wright St. rolled past Youngstown State 93-55 on Saturday.

It was quite a turnaround after Youngstown State defeated Wright St. 74-72 with a buzzer beater on Friday.

Loudon Love had 15 points, three assists and three blocks for Wright St. (8-3, 6-2 Horizon League). Alex Huibregtse added 12 points. Tim Finke, Grant Basile and James Manns scored 11 points each.

Youngstown State scored 29 second-half points, a season low for the team.

Alex Vargo had 16 points for the Penguins (6-5, 3-5). Myles Hunter added 13 points. Naz Bohannon had seven rebounds.

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Updated : 2021-01-10 09:02 GMT+08:00

