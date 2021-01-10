Alexa
Wizards' Russell Westbrook out with quad injury

By RICH DUBROFF , Associated Press, Associated Press
2021/01/10 07:10
Washington Wizards guard Russell Westbrook (4) drives against Boston Celtics guard Javonte Green during the first quarter of an NBA basketball game Fr...

Washington (AP) — Washington Wizards guard Russell Westbrook won't play Saturday against the Miami Heat with a quad injury, coach Scott Brooks said.

Westbrook, who had triple-doubles in his first four games with Washington, is averaging 19.3 points, 9.7 rebounds and 11.3 assists.

Brooks said Westbrook was injured in a game Wednesday against Philadelphia, and he credited him for playing through the injury, but he doesn't know how long he'll be out.

“It's pretty sore,” Brooks said. “He's definitely out.”

Westbrook played 33 minutes in a loss Friday at Boston and was intending to play again Saturday. He'd been held out of the second half of Washington's first two back-to-backs this season as a precaution.

Westbrook also dislocated a finger on his right hand Wednesday and played Friday with his ring and pinkie fingers taped together. He had 12 points on 4-of-16 shooting.

Raul Neto will start in Westbrook's place.

More AP NBA: https://apnews.com/NBA and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Updated : 2021-01-10 09:02 GMT+08:00

