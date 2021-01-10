Alexa
Cal grabs 1st Pac-12 win beating Washington 84-78

By  Associated Press
2021/01/10 06:35
BERKELEY, Calif. (AP) — Andre Kelly scored 22 points on 11-for-13 shooting and California beat Washington 84-78 for its first Pac-12 Conference win of the season on Saturday.

Ryan Betley scored 18 points with four 3-pointers and Makale Foreman had 14 points for Cal (6-7, 1-5).

The Bears shot 31 for 56 (55.4%) though missed seven of 18 foul shots. The Golden Bears made 11 of their 26 3-point shot attempts.

Erik Stevenson scored 27 points for Washington (1-9, 0-5); two away from tying his career high. Jamal Bey scored 18 points and Quade Green 16.

Washington sank 26 of its 50-shot attempts and kept pace making 9 of 18 3-point shots.

Joel Brown's 3-pointer with 1:55 left broke a 75-all tie. He added a layup 25 seconds later and Cal managed to escape.

THE BEAR FACTS

The Bears’ last seven wins against Washington have all been decided by 10 points or less. ... The Bears own an 87-82 all-time record against Washington. It was Cal's fourth straight home win against the Huskies Saturday

UP NEXT

Washington: The Huskies are scheduled to travel to Los Angeles to play USC on Thursday and UCLA on Jan. 16.

Cal: Headed to the Rocky Mountains to play Colorado in Boulder on Wednesday and Utah in Salt Lake City on Jan. 16.

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

