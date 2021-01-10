Alexa
Control center fire shuts down half Mexico City subway lines

By  Associated Press
2021/01/10 06:30
MEXICO CITY (AP) — A fire in the control center of the Mexico City subway killed one woman Saturday and sent 32 others to the hospital, while knocking out service on half of the subway lines in the city of 9 million inhabitants.

Prior to the pandemic, which caused a steep drop in ridership, the Metro system carried over 130 million passengers each month.

The smoky fire hit the control center building in downtown Mexico City early Saturday, and while it was brought under control, six of the subway's 12 lines remained out of service late Saturday.

The single fatal victim was identified by city prosecutors only by her age, 20, but local media reported she was a security guard.

Updated : 2021-01-10 09:01 GMT+08:00

