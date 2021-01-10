Alexa
  1. Home
  2. World

Smith out, Heinicke starts for Washington vs. Tampa Bay

By STEPHEN WHYNO , AP Sports Writer, Associated Press
2021/01/10 06:50
Washington Football Team's Alex Smith plays during the first half of an NFL football game against the Philadelphia Eagles, Sunday, Jan. 3, 2021, in Ph...

Washington Football Team's Alex Smith plays during the first half of an NFL football game against the Philadelphia Eagles, Sunday, Jan. 3, 2021, in Ph...

LANDOVER, Md. (AP) — Alex Smith is not in uniform for Washington’s wild-card game against Tampa Bay, with Taylor Heinicke starting at quarterback on Saturday night against Tom Brady and the Buccaneers.

Smith was listed as questionable, and his strained right calf didn’t respond to treatment enough for him to even take part in the QB rotation with Heinicke that coach Ron Rivera was contemplating. The 36-year-old Smith had significantly reduced mobility last weekend in a victory at Philadelphia because of the injury that caused him to miss the previous two games.

Heinicke is making his playoff debut just over a month since Washington signed him to the practice squad. He has just one regular-season start and seven games of experience on his resume.

Undrafted rookie Steven Montez is Washington’s backup. He has never taken an NFL snap.

___

More AP NFL: https://apnews.com/NFL and https://twitter.com/AP_NFL

Updated : 2021-01-10 09:01 GMT+08:00

MOST POPULAR

China's Sinopharm vaccine 'most unsafe in world' with 73 side effects
China's Sinopharm vaccine 'most unsafe in world' with 73 side effects
Photo of the Day: Taiwanese tourists go snow crazy
Photo of the Day: Taiwanese tourists go snow crazy
Snow falls on Taipei's Yangmingshan
Snow falls on Taipei's Yangmingshan
Taiwan uncovers illegal money transfers with Philippines
Taiwan uncovers illegal money transfers with Philippines
Snow falls on 6 mountains in Taiwan
Snow falls on 6 mountains in Taiwan
China warns US will pay 'heavy price' for sending UN ambassador to Taiwan
China warns US will pay 'heavy price' for sending UN ambassador to Taiwan
18 people die overnight in Taiwan amid cold wave
18 people die overnight in Taiwan amid cold wave
Apparent temperature in New Taipei to dip to zero tonight
Apparent temperature in New Taipei to dip to zero tonight
Snow likely in 7 counties, cities in Taiwan tomorrow
Snow likely in 7 counties, cities in Taiwan tomorrow
1960s survival Mandarin lessons for US troops in Taiwan go viral
1960s survival Mandarin lessons for US troops in Taiwan go viral