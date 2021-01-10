Alexa
Givance leads Evansville over Illinois St. 57-48

By  Associated Press
2021/01/10 06:43
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (AP) — Shamar Givance posted 15 points, seven rebounds and six assists as Evansville beat Illinois State 57-48 on Saturday.

Jawaun Newton matched his career high with 19 points for Evansville (6-5, 4-1 Missouri Valley Conference), which won its fourth consecutive game. The Purple Aces had lost 11 straight against Illinois State

Antonio Reeves had 11 points for the Redbirds (3-6, 0-3). DJ Horne added 10 points. Josiah Strong had 10 points.

The teams square off again on Sunday.

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Updated : 2021-01-10 09:00 GMT+08:00

