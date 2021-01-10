Alexa
Adamu carries Montana St. over N. Colorado 76-74 in OT

By  Associated Press
2021/01/10 06:45
GREELEY, Colo. (AP) — Amin Adamu had a career-high 36 points and scored the final points of the game on a layup with 1:58 left in overtime as Montana State edged past Northern Colorado 76-74 on Saturday.

Adamu made 9 of 10 foul shots. He added nine rebounds.

Xavier Bishop had 22 points for Montana State (5-3, 2-0 Big Sky Conference). Abdul Mohamed added eight rebounds.

Matt Johnson II tied a career high with 21 points and had seven rebounds for the Bears (5-6, 2-4). Bodie Hume added 14 points and nine rebounds. Greg Bowie II had 12 points. Tre'Shon Smoots made a 3-pointer with seven seconds left in regulation to force overtime.

The Bobcats improve to 2-0 against the Bears for the season. Montana State defeated Northern Colorado 79-67 on Thursday.

